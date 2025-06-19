Entertainment

Minnie Ntuli hints fans could witness her and Londie London make peace in Real Housewives reunion

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 19 June 2025 - 13:34
Minnie Ntuli
Image: Showmax/Supplied

As viewers of Showmax's Real Housewives of Durban wait in anticipation for the season's reunion episodes to air – Minnie Ntuli, who is regarded as one of the season's villains, has hinted that fans could witness her and Londie London make peace.

The radio personality has revealed that she had apologised to Londie after seeing how things unfolded between them in the show.

"What happened between us happened on the show, in real time, and, unfortunately, it spiralled. Emotions were high, egos were bruised, and communication broke down. I’ve since reflected and reached out privately to apologise," Ntuli shared before saying viewers had not seen the full picture.

"There were conversations and context that didn’t make the cut, especially around some of the more intense moments. But I’m not here to blame editing. I also take responsibility for how I showed up, I’m a work in progress."

The 30-year-old received backlash on social media and resorted to locking her account across various platforms. She opened up about how the online criticism affected her.

"People say hurtful things with zero context, and it stings. But I try to separate the noise from the truth. I read what I need to grow, and I release what doesn’t serve me. I’ve had to remind myself daily that being flawsome means owning your mistakes, learning out loud, and giving yourself grace."

Ntuli also said her being labelled as a "hot-headed defensive girl with attitude" is a misconception.

When asked whether she'd join the show on a permanent basis, she revealed that she hasn't made the decision yet.

"If I did, it would have to be from a place of growth, not ego. I’d want to show up with more softness, more maturity, and a stronger sense of self. I’ve learnt that being real doesn’t always mean being reactive, or responding to everything. Showing up with silence is a lesson I’d love to explore should I ever consider coming back."

And while the dates for the reunion episodes have not been shared yet, another controversial cast member, Nonku Williams, revealed that she would not be at the reunion and will no longer be part of the show.

"Watching myself on screen, I am confronted with a reality that's hard to accept. The woman I see isn't someone I recognised or respect," she wrote on Instagram. 

"The relentless pursuit of drama, the pitting of women against each other, the gossip and the put-downs ... it's a toxic cycle that wears me down," she added.

