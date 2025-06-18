The Quick Interview | Sun Quintet embrace the path of a shared love of jazz

In 2022, five Stellenbosch University students with a passion for jazz decided to come together to form the Sun Quintet. Mark Lynch (saxophone), Stuart Martin (drums), Melisizwe Plaatjie (piano), Chadleigh Gowar (bass) and Aubrey Jnr Matsila (trombone) blend youthful energy with jazz sophistication. The group sat down with Sowetan to discuss their journey, their debut album Embrace the Path, and how they balanced academic study with their musical ambitions.
Sowetan: How did the group come about?
Lynch: The group technically formed in 2018 when we were studying music together in Stellenbosch, and Nduduzo Makhathini [a prominent SA jazz musician] came to a concert at the university and thereafter started workshops, which we all loved and benefited from. So, Felicia Lesch [Stellenbosch University’s music certificate programme co-ordinator] decided we can actually become something, and so we attended jazz programmes together. Eventually, it came to be the Sun Quintet in 2022.
Sowetan: What is the history behind the name?
Lynch: There are two sides to this story. Initially, the jazz ensemble was called the SU Gig Band, which was just a place holder name for our quintet. Eventually, we decided to rename it the Sun Quintet. I find the sun to be a powerful symbol, and the name also pays homage to Stellenbosch University.
Sowetan: The Sun Quintet’s hard work and dedication were recognised in 2023 when you won the Stellenbosch National Ensemble Competition, earning the title of best jazz ensemble. How would you describe that milestone?
Matsila: It was definitely a big milestone for us as a band, because also, as a competition, it’s not just competing against bands in Stellenbosch itself, but people coming from different universities around the country. So being able to win that competition was really huge for us, and also kind of gave us a sign to show that we have something with great potential here that we can push and grow and bring to the world so that they can see what we hold.
Sowetan: What was the inspiration behind the album Embrace the Path? And what were some challenges you had to overcome to make it?
Plaatjie: We all come from different backgrounds, personally and musically, so it’s just a way of welcoming that. Because we all share a common love, which is music, which is jazz, and composing, which led to Embrace the Path. I think if you talk and trust the people you’re working with, you can navigate a lot of things.
Sowetan: How do you guys balance the band, life and individual aspirations?
Martin: That’s a difficult question, as we all come from different backgrounds and are spread across the country. What unites us is our music studies at the university. While we face challenges, we focus on our common goal: to prepare music that resonates with us. We trust each other, book venues, and set meeting times that work for everyone. By embracing this shared objective, we find ways to overcome any issues that arise.
Sowetan: Who are some of your biggest role models?
Lynch: Recognising important role models is essential. Felicia Lesch, who led the certificate programme and the Stellenbosch University Big Band, was instrumental in guiding us. Jazz pianist Ramon Alexander also dedicated years to us, offering improv classes and support, jazz band camps, all the works. On a larger scale, musicians like Dr Nduduzo Makhathini have significantly shaped our sound. These individuals are key role models for us.
