SA film wins special prize at Monte-Carlo Television Festival

DON’T GIVE UP is a powerful, dialogue-free tribute to the struggles of the homeless in SA

18 June 2025 - 18:48
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Anant Singh, Sibonelo Leleti Khanyile and Sumeet Maharaj attend the "Don't Give Up" Photocall during the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 16, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

SA cinema continues to shine on the world stage as DON’T GIVE UP – the Videovision Entertainment film directed by Darrell James Roodt and produced by Anant Singh, – scooped the coveted Golden Nymph Award in a special category at the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. 

The glitzy blue carpet ceremony at the iconic Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Tuesday, was attended by Singh and lead actor, Leleti Khumalo, who jointly accepted the award presented by television stars Sarah Rafferty (Suits) and John Reardon (Hudson & Rex). 

One of the most prestigious global TV festivals, often dubbed the “television Oscars of Europe”, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival honours exceptional storytelling from across the globe, including productions made for digital platforms.

On accepting the award, Khumalo said: “I’d like to thank the Videovision team and the director Darrell Roodt, who came up with this amazing project. And I thank Anant for always believing in me and for always having faith in me. To the prince and princess, thank you for having us here in Monte Carlo, and I’d also like to thank my family for always supporting the work I do. Thank you so much, this is humbling.”

The music of Philip Glass and Peter Gabriel gives it that special magic. We are delighted to have this little SA film about homeless people win this special prize.
Anant Singh

Singh said the award was a pleasant surprise, especially because they were competing with other great films. The film is about homeless people who have no voice and have no dialogue. “It is essentially a homage to the silent movie, and it represents homeless people all around the world,” he said.

“The music of Philip Glass and Peter Gabriel gives it that special magic. We are delighted to have this little SA film about homeless people win this special prize.”

Singh also acknowledged the legacy of the festival. “I’d like to acknowledge the creation of these awards by Prince Rainier and Princess Grace, and Your Highness Prince Albert for continuing to celebrate the creative communities, which is so important. It’s my third year here at the festival, and I’m delighted to take home this Golden Nymph with Leleti.”

DON’T GIVE UP was produced by Singh for Videovision Entertainment, in association with Distant Horizon. Executive producer is Sanjeev Singh, with writing and direction by acclaimed filmmaker Roodt.

SowetanLIVE

