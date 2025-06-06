And while they hope to bring the gong home, both acts revealed that the nomination on its own was a big honour. They spoke to Sowetan about preparing for the big night and what the nomination means for their careers.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | SA musicians motivated by BET nod
Image: Supplied
Tarryn and Clarise (TxC) and Dlala Thukzin have put the SA deejay scene on the global map and now they're taking their talents to the BET awards, which are taking place on Saturday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
Both chart-topping acts have been nominated for the Best New International Act and will be going head-to-head with international talent.
Image: Supplied
And while they hope to bring the gong home, both acts revealed that the nomination on its own was a big honour. They spoke to Sowetan about preparing for the big night and what the nomination means for their careers.
Sowetan: What does the nomination mean for your career?
TxC: It's a win for us and the entire journey that we have been on together as DJ duo.
Dlala Thukzin: Such motivation is vital for my growth and it's a confirmation that I am headed in the right direction. I also hope to keep improving so I can do more for the music culture.
Sowetan: What would you say earned you this prestigious nomination?
TxC: We spend 80% of our time performing outside the country and we believe the recognition comes from that. The first time we went viral, it was internationally as well. We also do a lot of global collaborations.
Dlala Thukzin: Being myself and trying not to emulate someone else’s sound.
Sowetan: From AmaGear to Sohlala Sisonke and many more, what goes into creating hit after hit? What is the recipe for creating a hit song?
Dlala Thukzin: I travel a lot, listen and get to understand the idea of what people respond to. The message in the music I make is the most important thing. People just need to stay motivated.
Sowetan: In an era where amapiano and afro beats seem to be the biggest genre, how does it feel for you to be the only gqom/house artist nominated for a BET award?
Dlala Thukzin: Times have changed. It is motivation that is vital for the movement and house music artists as a whole.
Sowetan: We are seeing gqom rise to the forefront once again. What would you say was the disconnect and what is making the genre rise again?
Dlala Thukzin: A lot of producers started lacking creativity and everyone was producing the same sound. The sudden rise is caused by everyone going back to their original creativity and adding vocals to the music.
Sowetan: You are active on social media and have teased songs there. How has social media helped your brand grow?
TxC: The dance challenges on TikTok and other platforms have assisted a lot in pushing our songs and making them reach a global stage. Social media is perfect for testing out a new sound because that's where you get confirmation and feedback on whether your song is a hit or not.
Sowetan: Apart from your music, fashion is another element that stands out about TxC. Who designs your outfits and what inspires them?
TxC: Tarryn is actually the fashion guru and she comes up with all our outfits. She sits and comes up with ideas on how we can look better.
Sowetan: How are you preparing for the BET awards night?
Dlala Thukzin: There’s no specific preparation for the BET Awards; it’s just your normal daily routine until the day arrives.
TxC: It will be our first time attending the awards ceremony, so we will be going all out. Expect to see us in South African designs accompanied by gorgeous hair and makeup. We want to look our best.
