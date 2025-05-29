The Quick Interview | Amapiano dances with symphony under music maestro Adam Howard

After being part of the orchestra that performed at the Red Bull Symphonic with Kabza de Small last year, music maestro and trumpeter Adam Howard will return for this year’s highly anticipated event alongside amapiano DJ and producer Kelvin Momo.
This time, Howard will be holding the baton as the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra performs under his direction for the three-day-long concert series at Montecasino in Fourways, Johannesburg, next month.
Howard chats to Sowetan about how he has spent more than two decades blurring musical lines between kwaito in the 90s to the local house music scene in the early 2000s, to amapiano.
Sowetan: What inspired you to become a trumpeter and music director?
Howard: All I’ve ever known since I was the age of two is music. Growing up in a small village next to Manchester in the UK, I was exposed to small towns that all had brass bands and I’d hear them and fell in love with the sound. When I was seven, I joined the Boys’ Brigade and learnt to play different instruments such as the piano. So music is all I’ve ever known.
Sowetan: How has your musical style evolved over the years?
Howard: For the first 22 years of my life, I was being classically trained, but with an ear for other genres and I was composing and playing in different bands. Over the years, I morphed into a musician who plays many genres and styles. I’ve played with Joyous Celebration, Mbongeni Ngema and Kurt Darren, among others. This shows that I’ve become more proficient in other types of music as a composer.
Sowetan: You’ve worked with the likes of TKZee, Lira, Alicia Keys and Hugh Masekela. How do you approach collaborating with artists from different genres?
Howard: I don’t approach anything differently because music is a language and you just speak to the person you are working with at the time. Being a true musician is being able to fit in with any ensemble by using your musical ears.
Sowetan: What can audiences expect from the Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra performance with Kelvin Momo?
Howard: They can expect to see a collision of two worlds – an orchestra and amapiano. These are so different but work beautifully together and people can expect to be blown away.
Sowetan: What’s your take on modern music such as house and amapiano fusing with classical instruments to create shows such as this one?
Howard: Music is an international language with chords, melody and rhythm which can be translated into any instrument. So, the role of the composer is to pick the right instruments to play.
Sowetan: What goes into preparing for a symphonic performance like this?
Howard: It’s a lot of pressure because I’m the composer, arranger and conductor. There’s an entire team working behind it and the preparation takes about three months. The easiest part will be me walking onto the stage.
Sowetan: What does the South African music industry look like for instrumentalists? Are they well received?
Howard: There’s a big music scene in SA and it depends on what level you’re on. Personally, I get to play with many musicians. The industry is growing, and I believe there is always work for great musicians, as long as you know your craft and instruments.
