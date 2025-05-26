However, new cast member and fan-favourite, Noksie, said she didn't believe that all the apologies were sincere – specifically the one that came from OG cast member and the person who introduced her to the group – Happy “Her Majesty” Simelane.
“I don’t think that her apology [at the reunion] was sincere, but I just wanted to move on and move away,” she revealed.
Noksie, who has been at the centre of the biggest feud of the season, also said that her experience on the show was disappointing.
“Reflecting on my time on the show, honestly, it wasn’t what I expected. I went in thinking I’d be surrounded by empowered, thriving boss babes, women glowing from the inside out. Instead, I found myself among people carrying a lot of hurt and sadness, which was honestly disheartening,” said Noksie.
However, she admits that her time on the show was not all doom and gloom because she managed to make a genuine friend and grow her brand.
“Since filming the reunion, I’ve stayed in touch with Mrs J. She’s been my girl from day one. As for the rest of the ladies, even though apologies were exchanged at the reunion, they’re still not people I’d keep close.
“I did accomplish what I was hoping for from the show to some extent, especially when it comes to brand visibility. I’m really happy that sellers are now approaching me directly, which has made things easier for my real estate business.”
And while she has not disclosed whether she will be returning for a new season, Noksie gave advice to new mommies who would be interested in joining the show.
“My advice to the new mommies joining the show would be to simply be yourself. That’s the most powerful thing you can be. Your tribe will naturally gravitate towards you, and those who aren’t meant for you will fall away, just as they should.”
SowetanLIVE
Her Majesty's apology was not sincere – The Mommy Club's Noksie
The third season of Showmax's popular reality show, The Mommy Club ended with an explosive two-part reunion, hosted by actress and musician, Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo.
And while the mommies dished out confrontations and apologies, they all agreed that they had forgiven each other for the mean things they did throughout the season.
However, new cast member and fan-favourite, Noksie, said she didn't believe that all the apologies were sincere – specifically the one that came from OG cast member and the person who introduced her to the group – Happy “Her Majesty” Simelane.
“I don’t think that her apology [at the reunion] was sincere, but I just wanted to move on and move away,” she revealed.
Noksie, who has been at the centre of the biggest feud of the season, also said that her experience on the show was disappointing.
“Reflecting on my time on the show, honestly, it wasn’t what I expected. I went in thinking I’d be surrounded by empowered, thriving boss babes, women glowing from the inside out. Instead, I found myself among people carrying a lot of hurt and sadness, which was honestly disheartening,” said Noksie.
However, she admits that her time on the show was not all doom and gloom because she managed to make a genuine friend and grow her brand.
“Since filming the reunion, I’ve stayed in touch with Mrs J. She’s been my girl from day one. As for the rest of the ladies, even though apologies were exchanged at the reunion, they’re still not people I’d keep close.
“I did accomplish what I was hoping for from the show to some extent, especially when it comes to brand visibility. I’m really happy that sellers are now approaching me directly, which has made things easier for my real estate business.”
And while she has not disclosed whether she will be returning for a new season, Noksie gave advice to new mommies who would be interested in joining the show.
“My advice to the new mommies joining the show would be to simply be yourself. That’s the most powerful thing you can be. Your tribe will naturally gravitate towards you, and those who aren’t meant for you will fall away, just as they should.”
SowetanLIVE
Ntombee back to host reunion for The Mommy Club season 3
'No bad blood between Ratile and I' says Her Majesty from The Mommy Club
Get ready to be entertained! Season three of The Mommy Club one for the books, say two new cast members
Meet the new cast members of The Mommy Club
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos