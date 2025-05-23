However, his dreams are dashed when he is selected for the D team. He knows that his father will regard this as an utter failure, especially since there are also girls on the team. When bullies from other teams try to keep Lunga off the field, Lunga looks to his father for help, but will his father be willing to intervene?
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Redmayne at his best as a cold-hearted assassin for hire
Image: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited
The Day of the Jackal (Showmax)
The show follows a ruthless, mysterious assassin known as "The Jackal", who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. It is a modern-day reimagination of Frederick Forsyth’s classic novel, which earned the 1972 Edgar Award for Best Novel from the Mystery Writers of America. The Day of the Jackal has already been renewed for a second season.
Review: Cunning, smart, and oh-so enthralling. That is Eddie Redmayne in The Day of the Jackal, as he plays international assassin Alex "The Jackal" Duggan. He's hired by global high rollers to perform some of the most impossible take-downs while using his impeccable firing and aiming skills to get the job done. A determined agent, Bianca Pullman, played by Lashana Lynch, stops at nothing as she chases the Jackal's tail – but to what end? Duggan is stone-cold in this Showmax series, which begs the question – is he capable of love? Rest assured, there are no blood and guts on this one ... just consider your mind activated by the gripping series. – Gugu Phandle
Top 5 this week:
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives S2 (Disney+)
The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?
Playmaker (Netflix)
It is the first in a trilogy of films under the Soccer Season banner. Set against the backdrop of the competitive world of youth soccer, Playmaker follows the journey of Lunga, a young soccer player determined to play for the Soweto Kickers Soccer Club.
Image: Supplied
However, his dreams are dashed when he is selected for the D team. He knows that his father will regard this as an utter failure, especially since there are also girls on the team. When bullies from other teams try to keep Lunga off the field, Lunga looks to his father for help, but will his father be willing to intervene?
Ama Grootman S1 (Showmax)
Jump into the world of Ama Grootman, a Mzansi Magic reality show diving into the lives of Port Shepstone’s most talked-about gents. Having tasted the sweet fruits of newfound wealth, these friends have enjoyed a dramatic transformation, but don't let the lifestyle of luxury fool you.
Known as 'Omalume beSoft Life', these wealthy friends have experienced a dramatic transformation thanks to their financial success. But behind their polished exteriors lie a tangle of personal struggles and untold stories.
Young Sheldon (Disney+)
Looking for a heartwarming blend of family moments, witty humour, and nostalgic charm? Young Sheldon is a must-watch. Set in a small Texas town during the late '80s and early '90s, where his genius clashes with his family’s down-to-earth warmth. From sibling rivalries to Meemaw’s sharp wit, each relationship adds something special. With laugh-out-loud comedy, touching life lessons, and clever nods to Sheldon’s future, it’s the perfect feel-good escape that’s both familiar and refreshingly new.
The Showmax Roast Of Helen Zille (Showmax)
As a journalist, she exposed the cover up around Steve Biko’s murder. As a politician, she was selected as World Mayor of the Year and is the current DA chairperson of the Federal Council. Helen Zille is making her boldest and bravest move yet: taking the hot seat in this year’s roast on Showmax, filmed during the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival.
She will go toe-to-toe with a star-studded panel that includes Zille’s political rival Patricia de Lille, Loyiso Gola, Bongani Bingwa, JJ Tabane, Rian van Heerden, Londie London, Mel Viljoen, Zwai Bala and Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.
