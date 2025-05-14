“I had to make a pivot. But the nudity part I do think is probably also a good rule,” said the US star who won an Oscar for the 2001 film Monster's Ball.
In recent years, guests and celebrities on the red carpet have been pushing the limits of the festival's dress code with giant trains, sheer dresses and nipple-baring outfits.
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori caused a stir at the Grammy Awards red carpet in February when Censori dropped an oversized coat to reveal a sheer dress with nothing underneath.
In addition, the code explicitly allows for elegant shoes without a heel on the red carpet, a move welcomed by jury president Juliette Binoche.
“On the heel side, I think it's a very good idea, by experience,” the French film star said on Tuesday.
Reuters
Halle Berry had to change Cannes red carpet outfit at the last minute due to dress code
Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry was caught off-guard by the Cannes Film Festival's updated dress code and had to switch her outfit choice at the last minute, she told journalists on Tuesday.
Under the rules, nudity is not allowed on the red carpet and “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train” that block the way for other guests and complicate theatre seating, are also no longer permitted.
Organisers said they could deny red carpet access to those who do not respect the rules.
“I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train's too big,” Berry, who is a festival jury member this year, said at a news conference.
“I had to make a pivot. But the nudity part I do think is probably also a good rule,” said the US star who won an Oscar for the 2001 film Monster's Ball.
In recent years, guests and celebrities on the red carpet have been pushing the limits of the festival's dress code with giant trains, sheer dresses and nipple-baring outfits.
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori caused a stir at the Grammy Awards red carpet in February when Censori dropped an oversized coat to reveal a sheer dress with nothing underneath.
In addition, the code explicitly allows for elegant shoes without a heel on the red carpet, a move welcomed by jury president Juliette Binoche.
“On the heel side, I think it's a very good idea, by experience,” the French film star said on Tuesday.
Reuters
IN PICS | Tshiamo Modisane, Zamani Mbatha, Lasizwe rock fine tailoring at Neat Gala
IN PICS | Tyla, Doechii, Rihanna, Precious Moloi-Motsepe ate at Met Gala
Style guide to inspire fashionistas at the Neat Gala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos