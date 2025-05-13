When she returns, viewers will quickly discover that she might have been mixing with the wrong company, pressurising her to associate with the likes of "Lord of the Flies" (Archie Nhlapo) and "Ghost", a shady new character that will be portrayed by rapper and reality show presenter Tshepo "Howza" Mosese.
Creators of the show say viewers will see whether Marothi will plot revenge towards his "Dynamite", as he so passionately used to call Rachel, or if the two will reconcile.
"It feels good to be back. It is not only about me but is also about my supporters who appreciate my craft. They have been asking me when I will be returning to Skeem Saam, and I'm happy to say that they will see me back on-screen playing Rachel very soon," Marakalla said in a statement, while Senatla said he was excited to be back on the show. "I look forward to telling more compelling stories," he said.
Marakalla will make her comeback on June 10 while Senatla will return four days later on June 14. According to the show runners, the season finale will also see the return of a crime heavyweight viewers have not seen in a while.
SowetanLIVE
Notorious couple Rachel Kunutu, Marothi back on Skeem Saam
Image: Supplied
Notorious on-screen couple Rachel Kunutu, played by Lesego Marakalla, and Marothi Maphuthuma, played by Macks Senatla, are set to make a fiery return to SABC 1's popular sePedi drama series Skeem Saam in June.
The pair exited the show in 2020 after a storyline that saw Rachel suddenly leave her estranged husband and the Limpopo township of Turfloop, after stealing a substantial amount of his wealth and then framing him for her “death".
Image: Supplied
When she returns, viewers will quickly discover that she might have been mixing with the wrong company, pressurising her to associate with the likes of "Lord of the Flies" (Archie Nhlapo) and "Ghost", a shady new character that will be portrayed by rapper and reality show presenter Tshepo "Howza" Mosese.
Creators of the show say viewers will see whether Marothi will plot revenge towards his "Dynamite", as he so passionately used to call Rachel, or if the two will reconcile.
"It feels good to be back. It is not only about me but is also about my supporters who appreciate my craft. They have been asking me when I will be returning to Skeem Saam, and I'm happy to say that they will see me back on-screen playing Rachel very soon," Marakalla said in a statement, while Senatla said he was excited to be back on the show. "I look forward to telling more compelling stories," he said.
Marakalla will make her comeback on June 10 while Senatla will return four days later on June 14. According to the show runners, the season finale will also see the return of a crime heavyweight viewers have not seen in a while.
SowetanLIVE
Nandi Madida: 'I had to ensure that my children were old enough first, before taking on this podcast'
Kwesta: People started calling me 'Big Bro' in 2020
Ntombee back to host reunion for The Mommy Club season 3
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos