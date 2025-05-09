BOOK REVIEW | Masterful reflection on Africa’s past, present and future

The book’s historical review spans seven of its 11 chapters, offering readers an insightful answer to the metaphorical question, “How did we get here?” Nkuhlu’s balanced account debunks myths about Africa’s past, celebrating achievements while acknowledging the challenges that have hindered progress.
He traces the continent’s history from thriving precolonial kingdoms to the devastating effect of colonialism, providing a comprehensive context for understanding present-day struggles.
Nkuhlu emphasises the significance of Africa’s ancient kingdoms, which thrived due to effective systems of governance and international trade.
Central to their success was the philosophy of ubuntu – a uniquely African gift to the world –which prioritised communal welfare over individual interests. He credits visionary leadership for the prosperity of these kingdoms and laments the loss of this leadership ethos in the postcolonial era.
Nkuhlu provides a detailed analysis of how colonial powers exploited Africa’s resources to fuel their own scientific and industrial revolutions.
He argues that the riches extracted from Africa, coupled with advanced artillery, enabled Western countries to dominate the global stage and subjugate other nations.
The 1884-85 Berlin Conference, which formalised colonial rule in Africa, marked a turning point in the continent’s history, entrenching exploitive systems that persist to this day.
The first postcolonial African leaders in the late 1950s and early 1960s were visionary nationalists and scholars of great integrity.
However, despite their efforts, they were unable to significantly improve the material conditions of their people.
Nkuhlu attributes this to the entrenched colonial institutions that continued to hinder post-independence progress .
By the late 1980s, many African countries faced economic collapse, leading to widespread revolts and calls for change and transformation.
Nkuhlu writes with great admiration about the African renewal programme spearheaded by the AU. SA’s former president, Thabo Mbeki, and president Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, visibly and actively led the renewal agenda in the early 2000s, famously known as the African renaissance.
Nepad was subsequently established to provide a focused institutional home for the agenda, which was anchored on accountability and self-reliance among African leaders. However, Nkuhlu laments that the gains achieved during this period were not sustained after the departure of these visionary leaders from office.
I believe that the lack of a leadership succession philosophy and plan contributed to the situation. However, Nkuhlu does not provide an in-depth discussion on leadership succession, a topic that would have added significant value to the book.
Insights on succession planning would be particularly beneficial to readers, as the challenges of leadership transitions are evident across various social structures, including large, well-established businesses.
He argues that for renewal initiatives to have a lasting effect, leaders must prioritise national development before pursuing continent-wide ambitions.
He also warns against the current trend of African leaders working in isolation, which leaves the continent vulnerable to external influence from the West, Russia, and China.
Nkuhlu, therefore, advocates for deeper regional co-operation to protect nations from undue external influence and to attain sustained transformation.
BOOK REVIEW | Masterful reflection on Africa’s past, present and future
Nkuhlu’s authoritative voice and lived experiences lend weight to argumentspresented in compelling work
Image: SUPPLIED
Book: Purposeful Leadership for Africa in the 21st Century by Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu
Reviewer: Victor Sekese
During the past festive season, I found myself captivated by the thought-provoking insights in prof Wiseman Nkuhlu’s latest book, Purposeful Leadership for Africa in the 21st Century, released in October.
As the first black SA chartered accountant and the inaugural secretary of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Nepad), Nkuhlu brings unparalleled expertise and authenticity to the critical discourse on leadership in Africa.
His authoritative voice and lived experiences lend weight to the arguments presented in this compelling work.
The book opens with a powerful dedication to the generations of African leaders who sacrificed their lives for the continent’s political freedom.
Nkuhlu’s dedication serves as both a tribute and a rallying cry to present and future generations, urging them to commit to restoring the dignity of African people and eradicating poverty.
This call to action resonates throughout the book, centering purposeful leadership as pivotal for sustainable transformation in Africa.
Nkuhlu’s writing style is both skilful and passionate, making the book an accessible yet deeply serious read.
As I engaged with the content, I felt a personal connection to the narrative – a feeling akin to reading Paul’s letters to Timothy in the Bible.
The book challenged me to reflect on my contributions towards a prosperous Africa and underscored the urgency of purposeful action.
Nkuhlu highlights a paradox that continues to plague Africa: despite being rich in natural resources, the continent remains the poorest in the world.
Poverty levels are worsening, and previous efforts to alleviate it have failed to yield lasting results.
He proposes that a scientific mindset – that elevates the nation’s scientific and technological competence – is essential for breaking the cycle of poverty and ensuring sustainable development over the next 30 to 50 years.
His thesis is compelling and well supported by a detailed historical account of Africa’s precolonial, colonial, and postcolonial eras, and Asia’s journey towards development.
BOOK REVIEW | How strategic leadership in mass hunger strike accelerated demise of apartheid
The book’s historical review spans seven of its 11 chapters, offering readers an insightful answer to the metaphorical question, “How did we get here?” Nkuhlu’s balanced account debunks myths about Africa’s past, celebrating achievements while acknowledging the challenges that have hindered progress.
He traces the continent’s history from thriving precolonial kingdoms to the devastating effect of colonialism, providing a comprehensive context for understanding present-day struggles.
Nkuhlu emphasises the significance of Africa’s ancient kingdoms, which thrived due to effective systems of governance and international trade.
Central to their success was the philosophy of ubuntu – a uniquely African gift to the world –which prioritised communal welfare over individual interests. He credits visionary leadership for the prosperity of these kingdoms and laments the loss of this leadership ethos in the postcolonial era.
Nkuhlu provides a detailed analysis of how colonial powers exploited Africa’s resources to fuel their own scientific and industrial revolutions.
He argues that the riches extracted from Africa, coupled with advanced artillery, enabled Western countries to dominate the global stage and subjugate other nations.
The 1884-85 Berlin Conference, which formalised colonial rule in Africa, marked a turning point in the continent’s history, entrenching exploitive systems that persist to this day.
The first postcolonial African leaders in the late 1950s and early 1960s were visionary nationalists and scholars of great integrity.
However, despite their efforts, they were unable to significantly improve the material conditions of their people.
Nkuhlu attributes this to the entrenched colonial institutions that continued to hinder post-independence progress .
By the late 1980s, many African countries faced economic collapse, leading to widespread revolts and calls for change and transformation.
Nkuhlu writes with great admiration about the African renewal programme spearheaded by the AU. SA’s former president, Thabo Mbeki, and president Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, visibly and actively led the renewal agenda in the early 2000s, famously known as the African renaissance.
Nepad was subsequently established to provide a focused institutional home for the agenda, which was anchored on accountability and self-reliance among African leaders. However, Nkuhlu laments that the gains achieved during this period were not sustained after the departure of these visionary leaders from office.
I believe that the lack of a leadership succession philosophy and plan contributed to the situation. However, Nkuhlu does not provide an in-depth discussion on leadership succession, a topic that would have added significant value to the book.
Insights on succession planning would be particularly beneficial to readers, as the challenges of leadership transitions are evident across various social structures, including large, well-established businesses.
He argues that for renewal initiatives to have a lasting effect, leaders must prioritise national development before pursuing continent-wide ambitions.
He also warns against the current trend of African leaders working in isolation, which leaves the continent vulnerable to external influence from the West, Russia, and China.
Nkuhlu, therefore, advocates for deeper regional co-operation to protect nations from undue external influence and to attain sustained transformation.
REVIEW | A tale of love, captivity and power is carried through by Khumalo's storytelling prowess
Coincidentally, as I write this review, The Economist released a report titled, “The Economic Gap Between Africa and the Rest of the World is Growing”. The report predicts that by 2030, Africans will make up 80% of the world’s poor. This stark reality underscores the urgency of Nkuhlu’s message. We cannot afford to remain ambivalent.
I strongly urge anyone who cares about Africa’s future to read Nkuhlu’s book. It is a call to action that demands serious reflection and purposeful leadership. It challenges us to contribute to the struggle for poverty eradication and societal upliftment. By doing so, we honour the sacrifices of Africa’s forebears and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.
Purposeful Leadership for Africa in the 21st Century is a masterful blend of historical analysis, leadership theory, and practical solutions.
Nkuhlu’s insights are invaluable for policymakers, scholars, and anyone invested in Africa’s progress. His call for a scientific mindset, regional co-operation, and visionary leadership provides a clear road map for achieving sustainable development and restoring Africa’s dignity on the global stage.
This book is not just a reflection on Africa’s past and present but a beacon of hope for its future.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos