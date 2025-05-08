POLL | As a Scotts Maphuma fan, have you forgiven him?

In recent years, cancel culture has led to the downfall of many celebrities. The latest star to fall victim is amapiano sensation, Scotts Maphuma, whose real name is Mpho Lebajoa.
Videos of the Wishi Wishi hit maker pushing fans away and being rude to them started making the rounds on social media earlier this year. When confronted about his behaviour on L-Tido’s podcast, the star said he never wanted fame or to interact with his fans.
“I didn’t want to be a celebrity. I didn’t want to be famous. I’m not that kind of person. I love my space. I don’t like pictures. Why do you want to take pictures?” he asked before saying that he didn’t care what people thought of him.
“No-one made me reach where I am today, and no-one can remove me,” he told L-Tido.
These remarks disappointed many of his fans, who decided to retaliate by not attending his gigs. Fans also said they would not attend events where he was booked.
As a result, Vogue Lounge in Rustenburg removed him from their line-up.
Amapiano star apologises to fans after social media backlash leads to gig boycott
Image: X
Maphuma has since apologised to his fans during an Instagram live with DJ Maphorisa.
“Those who are angry with me, I’m sorry. It’s a misunderstanding. It doesn’t make sense for Scotts to have an attitude. Peace magents,” he said.
However, his apology was met with mixed reactions. Some fans did not think it was genuine, while others believe he made a mistake.
SowetanLIVE
