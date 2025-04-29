POLL | Should Podcast and Chill with MacG be cancelled?

Social media users are calling for the controversial Podcast and Chill with Mac G to be cancelled after the host made derogatory comments about media personality Minnie Dlamini.
In an episode aired last week, MacGyver ‘Mac G’ Mukwevho and his co-hosts were discussing Dlamini’s break-up with plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, when Mac G questioned why she “cannot keep men”. He then said it’s because her private parts smell unpleasant.
“I’m telling you, man, there’s gotta be something wrong with her. Maybe her c**chie smells or something. It’s something that happens, especially with these hot girls,” he told his co-hosts Sol Phenduka, Ghost Lady and Mashabela.
His remarks didn’t sit well with listeners who accused him of being misogynistic and always offending women.
The Moja Love TV channel released a statement distancing themselves from the podcaster and condemning his behaviour.
“MacG’s persistent use of derogatory language towards women, reducing them to vulgar slurs and objectifying their bodies, is not only offensive, it is a damaging reinforcement of gender-based disrespect. Such behaviour has no place in society and media specifically, where voices should uplift, not degrade,” it wrote.
“[...] We will continue to challenge such rhetoric whenever it arises. To MacG and others, who use their platforms carelessly: accountability is not optional. We urge audiences and broadcasters alike to reject sexist vitriol and demand better. Respect isn’t a privilege, it’s a right.”
Dr Monaisa took to Instagram to shoot back at the podcaster: “@macgunleashed, what crap is this? I think you and @solphenduka have really shown us all that you have a problem with successful women! I stand for the integrity of women, bro. These hardworking, respectful people deserve more than you little weasels.”
It is not the first time that the podcast has landed in hot water over similar misogynistic language. Over the past years, the podcast has been sued by several female celebrities, such as Amanda du Pont and Nkosazana Daughter, who were both victims of derogatory comments made by the show’s hosts.
POLL | Should Podcast and Chill with MacG be cancelled?
Dr Monaisa and Moja Love hit back over podcaster's misogynistic comments about media personality with Sol Phenduka
Image: Instagram/ MacG
Social media users are calling for the controversial Podcast and Chill with Mac G to be cancelled after the host made derogatory comments about media personality Minnie Dlamini.
In an episode aired last week, MacGyver ‘Mac G’ Mukwevho and his co-hosts were discussing Dlamini’s break-up with plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, when Mac G questioned why she “cannot keep men”. He then said it’s because her private parts smell unpleasant.
“I’m telling you, man, there’s gotta be something wrong with her. Maybe her c**chie smells or something. It’s something that happens, especially with these hot girls,” he told his co-hosts Sol Phenduka, Ghost Lady and Mashabela.
His remarks didn’t sit well with listeners who accused him of being misogynistic and always offending women.
The Moja Love TV channel released a statement distancing themselves from the podcaster and condemning his behaviour.
“MacG’s persistent use of derogatory language towards women, reducing them to vulgar slurs and objectifying their bodies, is not only offensive, it is a damaging reinforcement of gender-based disrespect. Such behaviour has no place in society and media specifically, where voices should uplift, not degrade,” it wrote.
“[...] We will continue to challenge such rhetoric whenever it arises. To MacG and others, who use their platforms carelessly: accountability is not optional. We urge audiences and broadcasters alike to reject sexist vitriol and demand better. Respect isn’t a privilege, it’s a right.”
Dr Monaisa took to Instagram to shoot back at the podcaster: “@macgunleashed, what crap is this? I think you and @solphenduka have really shown us all that you have a problem with successful women! I stand for the integrity of women, bro. These hardworking, respectful people deserve more than you little weasels.”
It is not the first time that the podcast has landed in hot water over similar misogynistic language. Over the past years, the podcast has been sued by several female celebrities, such as Amanda du Pont and Nkosazana Daughter, who were both victims of derogatory comments made by the show’s hosts.
SowetanLIVE
Podcaster MacG, socialite Mohale among celebs who got payments from department
WATCH | ‘Podcast and Chill’ host MacG apologises to Ari Lennox
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos