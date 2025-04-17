The Quick Interview | Maswana on why his music transcends age boundaries

Celebrated jazz musician Dumza Maswana is set to serenade fans with his soothing baritone at The Herald’s 180th celebration on May 2 in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. He chats to Sowetan about his experience with our sister newspaper, his upbringing and more.
Being an artist who is celebrated all over, what does it mean to perform in your home province?
Performing there is always an amazing experience. Not only can the audience understand my songs in real-time, but the stories I tell are theirs, and they can deeply relate. What makes it even more special is that Eastern Cape audiences love to sing, and my songs invite them to do just that.
What is your favourite memory of growing up in Ngqushwa?
My fondest childhood memory will always include my grandmother. Going with her to traditional ceremonies, singing with her, and listening to her bedtime stories are moments I treasure. She taught me how to sing, and I believe my love for language stems from those times.
Do you have any history with The Herald newspaper?
When I arrived in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) from Peddie (Ngqushwa), I was introduced to jazz music for the first time. Around 2004/5, I was featured in The Herald when I was set to perform at The Fire Club concert series in Walmer. A Herald photographer took pictures of me, and that recognition made me feel elated for the entire year.
You're no stranger to performing barefoot. Please explain the significance?
Performing barefoot and wearing my ‘iqhiya’ (headscarf) is liberating for me on stage. This tradition honours my forefathers and foremothers, who walked barefoot. It’s a way for me to connect with my heritage through music.
Why is maintaining culture and heritage important in 2025?
In today’s rapidly changing world, it’s essential to remember who we are and our values. In my music, language and storytelling are key elements that define me. Preserving culture isn’t just for us; it’s for future generations.
A lot of people presume jazz and traditional music to be for the oldies. What would you say draws young people to your music?
I believe my music transcends age boundaries. By blending indigenous sounds with jazz and other genres, I create a unique experience that’s both amplified and timeless. As a musician, I’m not just selling music, I’m redefining cultural conversations, reliving memories – both ancient and personal – through storytelling, song, and literature. This resonates with people of all ages.
What have you been up to musically?
The gift of music has blessed me with many opportunities. I’ve been fortunate to work with Umhlobo Wenene [radio station]. I’m now working on my third studio album. Additionally, next month, I’ll be embarking on a project called ‘Eziko – The Village Tour’, where I’ll be performing free shows in rural areas.
