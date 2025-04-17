IDC ramps up support for creatives with exciting Youth in Film initiative
Event showcases how the IDC is empowering young filmmakers with the tools, resources and opportunities they need to succeed, both creatively and financially
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Sowetan Dialogues recently hosted a pivotal event that underscored the corporation’s commitment to supporting young South African filmmakers, producers and directors.
The event highlighted the IDC’s extensive role in funding and nurturing SA’s creative economy, with a particular focus on the audiovisual sector, including film, TV and digital media. The gathering emphasised the IDC’s broader goal of driving economic growth through support for sustainable industries across the country.
Hosted by Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, a talented actress and vocal advocate for the arts, the event set the stage for a dynamic conversation about the future of filmmaking and production in SA.
IDC’s strategic shift in supporting Youth in Film
Opening the event, Kagisho Bapela, head of the Services Strategic Business Unit at IDC, shared valuable insights into the evolution of the IDC’s approach to funding the creative sector.
Reflecting on past missteps, Bapela acknowledged that the IDC’s early focus on big-budget films often led to financial losses. “We were chasing blockbusters where we lost most of our money,” he admitted. “But Covid-19 made us relook everything.” This moment of reflection prompted a strategic pivot towards youth participation and inclusive ownership.
Bapela noted that young people now hold more than half of the jobs created in the sector, illustrating the importance of providing opportunities for youth to not only work but to own their projects.
In response, the IDC launched the Youth in Film funding scheme, which aims to support young South Africans with both employment opportunities and ownership stakes in the creative industries.
IDC funding model: empowering creatives with accountability
A key takeaway from the event was understanding how IDC funding works. Unlike grants, IDC funding is primarily provided as interest-bearing loans. The funds are recoupable, meaning that the IDC expects repayment once the project generates revenue. This repayment cycle is crucial for the IDC’s sustainability, allowing it to fund future projects. As a government-owned but not government-funded entity, the IDC operates as a self-sustaining institution, using returns from investments to finance new ventures.
The role of Malibongwe Nzuza, dealmaker for the IDC’s Services Strategic Business Unit, was highlighted as essential in structuring transactions that ensure the projects are both impactful and financially viable. IDC funding is not just about supporting creative endeavours but ensuring that those projects are commercially sustainable. Emerging creatives need to demonstrate a clear business case, showing that their work has the potential for profitability, job creation and economic growth. This accountability ensures that the funding cycle continues, empowering future generations of creators.
Empowering the next generation: funding and business acumen
Manyatsa Nkutha, senior enterprise specialist and youth segment lead at the IDC, shared the corporation’s commitment to supporting youth-led enterprises, including the Gro-E Youth Scheme (R950m) and Youth Pipeline Development Programme (R50m).
Nkutha emphasised that funding was only granted to those who showed readiness and a strong business case, urging young filmmakers to approach opportunities with well-developed plans for long-term success.
He also highlighted a selection of successful films funded by the IDC, showcasing the impact of its financial backing on the South African creative economy:
- Baby Mamas (2019) — A comedy-drama exploring relationships, motherhood, and the complexities of co-parenting.
- Seriously Single (2020) — A romantic comedy that tells the story of a woman’s journey to self-love while navigating life and relationships in Johannesburg.
- Happiness Is a Four-Letter Word (2016) — A romantic comedy about three women navigating love, careers, and friendship in modern SA.
- Long Walk to Freedom (2013) — The biographical film about Nelson Mandela’s life, his political activism, and his journey to becoming SA’s first democratically elected president.
Nkutha underscored that these films, supported by the IDC, had made significant contributions to the growth of the South African film industry. The IDC’s continued backing of such projects helps to foster talent, create jobs, and generate global recognition for South African cinema.
Holistic support: addressing the entire filmmaking journey
The IDC’s commitment to empowering young filmmakers goes beyond financial support, offering a holistic approach to filmmaking challenges. As part of this initiative, the IDC invited experts like Helen Kuun, MD of Indigenous Film Distribution, and Milton Reddy, senior VP of Sales, Acquisitions and Distribution at Africa Entertainment In America (AEIA), to share insights on creativity, audience engagement, and distribution.
Kuun, an IDC recipient, analysed the South African film landscape, noting the industry’s growth, with over 300 films produced and R800m in box office revenue. However, she emphasised that filmmakers must understand their audience and adapt their content accordingly: “You can’t just make something great — you have to know who you’re making it for, and where they’re going to watch it.” She also highlighted the growing demand for multilingual content and the need for filmmakers to align their work with market trends, particularly as streaming platforms across Africa increase.
Reddy stressed the importance of distribution, stating, “Distribution is not the end of the journey — it’s the beginning of your film’s life.” With his extensive experience, he explained that a solid distribution strategy was essential for a film’s success. “Create once, distribute forever,” he urged, noting that filmmakers must prioritise distribution from the outset to maximise visibility and ensure global reach.
Layla Swart, founder of Yellowbone Entertainment and also an IDC recipient, underscored the need for filmmakers to combine creativity with business acumen. “What are the gaps in your business model? What’s missing in your skill set?” she asked, urging filmmakers to approach their projects with a solid business plan.
Swart’s success, supported by IDC funding, highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships and mentorship, reinforcing the broader event theme: empowering filmmakers to succeed both creatively and financially.
IDC’s ongoing commitment to the creative economy
In closing, the IDC’s collaboration with Sowetan Dialogues reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young South African filmmakers by offering financial and non-financial support and valuable industry insights.
The event served as a reminder that the filmmaking process is complex and multifaceted, requiring not only artistic vision but also solid business strategies, effective distribution, and a deep understanding of market demands.
Through initiatives like the Youth in Film funding scheme, the IDC continues to provide critical support to help young filmmakers turn their creative ideas into viable, sustainable ventures.
The future of SA’s creative economy is bright, and the IDC’s efforts are pivotal in ensuring that young filmmakers have the tools, resources, and opportunities to succeed on the global stage.
