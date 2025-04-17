IDC ramps up support for creatives with exciting Youth in Film initiative

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Sowetan Dialogues recently hosted a pivotal event that underscored the corporation’s commitment to supporting young South African filmmakers, producers and directors.

The event highlighted the IDC’s extensive role in funding and nurturing SA’s creative economy, with a particular focus on the audiovisual sector, including film, TV and digital media. The gathering emphasised the IDC’s broader goal of driving economic growth through support for sustainable industries across the country.

Hosted by Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, a talented actress and vocal advocate for the arts, the event set the stage for a dynamic conversation about the future of filmmaking and production in SA.

IDC’s strategic shift in supporting Youth in Film

Opening the event, Kagisho Bapela, head of the Services Strategic Business Unit at IDC, shared valuable insights into the evolution of the IDC’s approach to funding the creative sector.

Reflecting on past missteps, Bapela acknowledged that the IDC’s early focus on big-budget films often led to financial losses. “We were chasing blockbusters where we lost most of our money,” he admitted. “But Covid-19 made us relook everything.” This moment of reflection prompted a strategic pivot towards youth participation and inclusive ownership.