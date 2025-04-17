For starters, Johannesburg Prison held people from various walks of life: university students, high school students, trade union members, faith-based comrades, youth activists, young and old people and people who were just taken from the streets, following the regime’s strategy of prosecuting those under its “common purpose” doctrine. Given the diverse nature and varying levels of political experience, tension and debates on strategy and tactics were bound to arise.
BOOK REVIEW | How strategic leadership in mass hunger strike accelerated demise of apartheid
Detainees' fight against detention without trial triumph over evil
Name of book: Sodl’ekhaya: The Hunger Strike that changed the South African Political Landscape
Author: Monty Sekhukhuni
In this book, Sekhukhuni tells the story of political detainees who were held under the infamous state of emergency in the 1980s. Sodl’ekhaya was a historical hunger strike in the fight against detention without trial.
The repeated imposition of the state of emergency, banning and restrictions of community and student organisations, including the United Democratic Front, and the realisation that the apartheid regime was not about to loosen its grip, forced detainees at Johannesburg Prison (Sun City) to consider ways of freeing themselves. They used various strategies to put pressure on the apartheid authorities to release them.
These included escapes to foreign missions: Vusi Khanyile, Murphy Morobe and Valli Moosa were the first detainees to seek refuge at the US consulate in Johannesburg. This move drew international attention to their cause. Detainees had been involved in various forms of protest, including refusing to eat and demanding better conditions in prison.
In many ways, the idea of a hunger strike was inspired by the Irish freedom fighter Bobby Sands, who died after 66 days on a hunger strike in prison in May 1981. With remarkable courage and determination, the detainees decided on an indefinite hunger strike, resolving that they would not stop and would only eat at home – Sodl’ekhaya.
The strike commenced at 7am on January 23 1989, with the first group of 20 detainees. They were joined by a second group of 50 individuals one week later, followed by the final group. The strategy of embarking on this action successively was meant to attract the attention of the broader community outside the prison.
Sekhukhuni carefully narrates how the hunger strike was planned, the strategies employed to sustain the momentum, and the media and communications strategies used to publicise the plight of detainees in Sun City.
The strike lasted for about 35 days. Sodl’ekhaya concluded on February 17 1989, when Adriaan Vlok, the then minister of law and order, committed to releasing all detainees.
Sekhukhuni employs his insights as a professional strategist – he now works as a management consultant – to explain the factors that contributed to the success of the indefinite hunger strike.
For starters, Johannesburg Prison held people from various walks of life: university students, high school students, trade union members, faith-based comrades, youth activists, young and old people and people who were just taken from the streets, following the regime’s strategy of prosecuting those under its “common purpose” doctrine. Given the diverse nature and varying levels of political experience, tension and debates on strategy and tactics were bound to arise.
However, the role of strategic leadership was crucial in ensuring that detainees remained united. Sekhukhuni attributes the success of this prison community to several factors, including academic training facilitated by the Detainee Parent Support Committee, political education, ongoing cultural activities, soccer, scrabble and chess. This strategic leadership provided a sense of reassurance and confidence in the face of adversity.
The detainees’ organisation was instrumental in their unity and strength. Political detainees in the Medium B section organised themselves into communal groups for single cells, each with its own leadership structure. Each cell was represented in the overall leadership of the detainee community, resulting in a strong and supportive group.
They were there for each other, and learnt from each other through structured and informal political education. The presence of senior leaders played a significant role in motivating other detainees, inspiring confidence, and reinforcing the belief that victory was inevitable.
The indefinite hunger strike exposed the vulnerabilities of the apartheid regime, forcing it to release political detainees, albeit with restrictions. This event marked a turning point, signalling the beginning of the end for the regime.
Sodl’ekhaya’s success accelerated the demise of white rule in SA, demonstrating the power of collective action in bringing about political change. This victory empowered the detainees and the broader community, instilling a sense of hope for a better future.
Through this book, Sekhukhuni has built an archive that preserves the stories and materials for historical and future reference. I hope that activists and those who endured the horrors of the apartheid system come forward to share more stories about their experiences during that time.
