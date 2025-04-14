Gospel star Benjamin Dube parts ways with Spirit of Praise to focus on his calling

Benjamin Dube has parted ways with gospel group Spirit of Praise.
The singer and reverend, who has been the anchor of the group since its inception in 2008, took to his timeline on Monday to announce the news in an official statement.
Benjamin said the decision was not easy but after prayer, reflection and conversations with key stakeholders he chose to walk away.
“The decision was not made lightly as Spirit of Praise has been an important part of reverend Dube's ministry journey over the years. Through the platform, countless lives have been touched, worship has been elevated and the message of Christ has reached multitudes locally and globally. However, as seasons change, so do assignments,” read the statement.
“Reverend Dube believes the time has come to focus fully on the next phase of his calling, which includes expanding his personal ministry, mentoring the next generation of gospel artists and pursuing projects aligned with the unique mandate God has placed on his life.
“He remains deeply and eternally grateful to Spirit Music Group, the Spirit of Praise team, and the owners of Spirit of Praise, Aubrey Peacock and Matthew Nkabinde, for the years of fruitful partnership, mutual respect and impactful ministry. Reverend Dube departs with nothing but love, honour and profound appreciation in his heart.”
