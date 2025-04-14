Entertainment

'Being at the top comes at a price' – Big Zulu releases new album detailing his life journey

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 14 April 2025 - 16:10
Big Zulu has fully recovered and is ready to perform songs from his new album.
Image: Supplied

After a near-death experience in a car accident in January, rapper Big Zulu says he is fully recovered and is excited to be back on stage to perform his discography and songs from his newly released album.

“The recovery process after the accident was a very smooth one. I've fully recovered and can't complain about any pain. I'm also back to performing and I'm really excited for people to listen to the album,” the rapper, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, told SowetanLIVE.

Titled, Icala Lempumelelo, the 12-track album highlights the love he has for different genres and features the legendary Bab' Shwi, Emtee, Azana, Sir Trill, Sjava and Ma 7 among others.

Big Zulu said the album tells his life story and that he chose to name it Icala Lempumelelo because of how his life turned out when he became successful.

“Being at the top comes at a price and with its own strong winds, such as jealousy, hate and a lot of other things. So I named the album Icala Lempumelelo because I realised that success comes at a cost,” he shared.

While he's passionate about all the songs on the album, his favourite track is the first one, which is the album title.

“Icala Lempumelelo is my favourite song on the album because it talks a lot about me. It really breaks down my story and listeners will get to understand me.”

With this being his fifth album, the Abazazi Bafunani hit-maker reveals that the process of putting together an album never gets easier.

“But when you have direction of how you want the album to sound and you know what message you'd want to convey, then it becomes a lot easier.”

