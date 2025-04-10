This week's episode of Spotlight covers a feast of cinema releases including suspense and action films, and the timely release of The Chosen: Last Supper Season 5 — just before Easter.
Based on true events, Warfare is a visceral, boots on the ground film starring Joseph Quinn, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter and others, and is a heart-pounding cinema experience. On at cinemas and D-BOX, the movie is set in the chaos and brotherhood of a brutal war when a surveillance mission goes wrong for a platoon of Navy Seals in insurgent territory in Iraq. Praised by audiences as “never seen anything like it”.
A brilliant CIA decoder seeks to avenge his wife, tracking down her killers by using the ultimate weapon: his intelligence. The Amateur is directed by James Hawes (One Life, The Challenger Disaster) and stars award-winning Rami Malek, Laurence Fishburne and Rachel Brosnahan. A smart, emotional espionage, tech-revenge action thriller on at cinemas and IMAX.
Family secrets resurface in A Kind of Madness when a 70-year-old man abducts his dementia-suffering wife from her retirement home and goes on the run from the police and his adult children. At cinemas and starring acclaimed local stars Sandra Prinsloo, Ian Roberts and others, A Kind of Madness is directed by award-winning Christiaan Olwagen, best known for the films Kanarie and Poppie Nongena.
The table is set for ground-breaking historical drama in The Chosen: Last Supper, now available at cinemas. Season 5 sees the people of Israel welcome Jesus as king, but the political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last. With returning cast Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac and Vanessa Benavente. Don’t miss presenter Collette Prince’s interview with the cast in this week’s episode.
SPOTLIGHT | ‘The Last Supper’ returns in time for Easter while ‘Warfare’ puts boots on the ground
Family secrets resurface in A Kind of Madness when a 70-year-old man abducts his dementia-suffering wife from her retirement home
Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
