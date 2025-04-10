As an influencer, Khubeka is used to people scrutinising her life, but says the attention she gets from her being on the show is different.
SowetanLIVE
Kwanele Khubeka gets real about her marriage on RHOD
Image: Supplied/Showmax
While most reality TV stars strive to portray their marriages as “couple goals”, Real Housewives of Durban cast member, Kwanele Khubeka wants people to know that her marriage isn't as perfect as it looks on Instagram.
“I think on social media people only see a small part of your life, about 40% of it, maybe. Social media shows the rose petals, cute cards and perfectly posed pictures, but it doesn’t show the tough moments, the arguments, the tears and the therapy sessions,” she explained.
In the second episode of the new season, Khubeka, who is also known as Fafa, opened up about allegations of infidelity that were made against her in 2022, which led to her and her husband separating. She also revealed that a woman moved into their marital home and tried to replace her during that time.
However, the two have since reconciled and are continuing with other processes of their traditional union.
“As a couple, we’ve faced challenges like anyone else. It’s easy to put on a perfect façade for the world to see, but I wanted to show the real us. Life is about authenticity and I believe that’s what makes it so relatable.”
As an influencer, Khubeka is used to people scrutinising her life, but says the attention she gets from her being on the show is different.
“Being on a reality show has changed the nature of the attention I get online. Before, my social media was all about my personal life and interests, but now people are paying close attention to me because of the show.
“It feels like the spotlight is always on me. The scrutiny is intense — every post, every comment, every story gets analysed and critiqued,” she admits, before saying that she's enjoying the increase in followers.
Joining the show was a no-brainer for the mother of four, who says she has always wanted to come out of her shell.
“I’ve always been a naturally shy person and public speaking has never come easily to me. But deep down, I felt it was time to challenge myself, step out of my comfort zone and push past my fears. I wanted to see if I could be more than just the quiet, reserved version of myself and whether I could find my voice and share it with the world.”
Khubeka also has a message for the viewers who want more drama from her: “I’m all about keeping it real and being authentic, rather than trying to create a particular image or stir up controversy. So, to everyone watching, I hope you can respect my boundaries and take my story at face value and watch it unfold in its truest sense.”
SowetanLIVE
