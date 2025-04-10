Entertainment

DJ Thuli Phongolo returns to Generations: The Legacy after seven years

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 10 April 2025 - 14:54
Thuli Phongolo is set to return to Generations: The Legacy this month.
Image: Supplied

Actress-turned-DJ Thuli Phongolo is set to return to Generations: The Legacy after leaving the production seven years ago.

Phongolo, who played the role of Namhla Diale – a shy, geeky and awkward teenager – returns to the role as an ambitious, intelligent, cunning and slightly aloof woman. While her relationship with her parents Lucy Diale (played by Manaka Ranaka) and Jack Mabaso (Vusi Kunene) remains complicated, Namhla is intrigued by her father's world and believes he will give her the life she wants.

"Returning to Generations: The Legacy feels like coming back home," she said. "I’m excited to reconnect with the cast, crew and fans and to bring new energy to my character's journey," she added.

And while she'll be back on our screens on Friday April 25, Six Nyamane, who plays the role of Nozipho Cele-Moroka, will be leaving the show. Her last scene will air on April 24.

"SABC1 and Morula Pictures wish Six Nyamane well in her future endeavours as she bids farewell to Generations: The Legacy. Six has brought depth and charisma into Nozipho, and she leaves a legacy," the SABC said in a statement.

Speaking to Sowetan SMag in 2023 when she landed the role, Six revealed that she strived not to make her character boring. "I didn’t want to be redundant or boring with my role, hence I value the importance of giving more to my character and learning about her every day," she said.

