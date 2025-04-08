Tyla is gearing up to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival which kicks off this Friday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
The SA superstar singer will fulfil a lifetime personal milestone with her debut performance at the prestigious music festival alongside the world’s top artists including Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Missy Elliott, Lisa and Jennie of Blackpink and Megan Thee Stallion.
The Water singer will represent Mzansi while Rema and Seun Kuti from Nigeria and Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae from Ghana will represent the African continent.
The desert festival features 144 artists, more than 125,000 attendees and millions on streaming across two jam-packed weekends from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20.
While tickets online for $399 (R7,753) for Tyla’s performance are sold out, ticket resellers such as Vivid Seats are offering single day passes for Friday’s lineup, which includes the “popiano princess”, starting at $1,151 (R22,366) per person for basic general admission.
The 23 year-old Joburger was scheduled to perform at last year’s Coachella festival but had to withdraw from it, and a number of North American tour dates, due to injury.
In an April 2024 interview with Billboard Magazine, the Grammy-winning singer said the decision to cancel last year’s show was heartbreaking.
“It’s difficult because I want to go, it’s a moment I’ve been waiting for, my team, everyone’s been waiting for a very long time,” she said.
“It was not an easy decision, but it’s the right decision. I know when I come back and when I’m dancing again, I’m going to be giving a whole spectacular show.”
Tyla at Coachella tickets start from R22,366, if you’re lucky to get one
Image: Veli Nhlapo
