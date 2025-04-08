Loyalty is my thing – Nay Maps on new film role

Actor Nay Maps gets personal about love. He is set to light up the screens as Muzi in Showmax's original film Perfect Match. He lets fans in on the character, adding that at some point in his personal life, he has felt the pressure not to disappoint his parents. The film will premier on Saturday.
Sowetan: What’s the most Muzi thing about you? And what’s the biggest difference between you and him?
Nay Maps: Loyalty. I am very loyal and dedicated like Muzi. The difference is that I don’t put expectations on my parents to make it a point that I inherit positions in life, like Muzi’s expectation of being the heir of the family company.
Sowetan: Muzi is all about doing whatever it takes to become CEO. Have you ever been in a situation where you had to go to extreme lengths to get what you wanted?
Nay Maps: Yes, I had to gain the courage to sit my parents down and tell them that I didn’t want to continue with what I was studying at school so that I could pursue my dream of being an actor and filmmaker.
Sowetan: Your character is caught between family, love, and ambition. In real life, what’s your biggest motivator?
Nay Maps: My biggest motivator is family and love.
Sowetan: Anele and Muzi push each other to grow throughout the film. Do you think a good relationship should challenge you or should it feel effortless?
Nay Maps: I think a good relationship should be effortless and also challenge each other to grow and be better in life.
Sowetan: In real life, do you have a type or are you open to surprises in love?
Nay Maps: I do have a type. My type is an open-minded woman, a God-fearing woman who is thoughtful, caring, loving, giving and understanding. She needs to be my friend, my best friend. And, of course, she needs to be absolutely gorgeous and hot.
Sowetan: The film plays with the idea of perfect love versus real love. Do you believe in soulmates, or do you think love is about choice and effort?
Nay Maps: I think love is a choice and effort. I do think that soulmates exist. However, choice and effort play the biggest role.
Loyalty is my thing – Nay Maps on new film role
Image: Oupa Bopape
Actor Nay Maps gets personal about love. He is set to light up the screens as Muzi in Showmax's original film Perfect Match. He lets fans in on the character, adding that at some point in his personal life, he has felt the pressure not to disappoint his parents. The film will premier on Saturday.
Sowetan: What’s the most Muzi thing about you? And what’s the biggest difference between you and him?
Nay Maps: Loyalty. I am very loyal and dedicated like Muzi. The difference is that I don’t put expectations on my parents to make it a point that I inherit positions in life, like Muzi’s expectation of being the heir of the family company.
Sowetan: Muzi is all about doing whatever it takes to become CEO. Have you ever been in a situation where you had to go to extreme lengths to get what you wanted?
Nay Maps: Yes, I had to gain the courage to sit my parents down and tell them that I didn’t want to continue with what I was studying at school so that I could pursue my dream of being an actor and filmmaker.
Sowetan: Your character is caught between family, love, and ambition. In real life, what’s your biggest motivator?
Nay Maps: My biggest motivator is family and love.
Sowetan: Anele and Muzi push each other to grow throughout the film. Do you think a good relationship should challenge you or should it feel effortless?
Nay Maps: I think a good relationship should be effortless and also challenge each other to grow and be better in life.
Sowetan: In real life, do you have a type or are you open to surprises in love?
Nay Maps: I do have a type. My type is an open-minded woman, a God-fearing woman who is thoughtful, caring, loving, giving and understanding. She needs to be my friend, my best friend. And, of course, she needs to be absolutely gorgeous and hot.
Sowetan: The film plays with the idea of perfect love versus real love. Do you believe in soulmates, or do you think love is about choice and effort?
Nay Maps: I think love is a choice and effort. I do think that soulmates exist. However, choice and effort play the biggest role.
Comedian Ngosa Kangwa thanks late Ebenhaezer Dibakwane for support
Tyla at Coachella tickets start from R22,366, if you’re lucky to get one
Bittersweet moment for late Connie Chiume's family at 'Meet The Khumalos' premiere
Why Khanyisile Ngwenya is having the last laugh
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos