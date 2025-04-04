REVIEW | A tale of love, captivity and power is carried through by Khumalo's storytelling prowess

Title: Sunshine and Shadows
Author: Busisekile Khumalo
Publisher: Kwela Books
Sunshine and Shadows is a story of contrasts — with more shadows than sunshine. The novel explores complex themes of ambition, survival, and the blurred lines between love and captivity.
At its core, the story delves into the psyche of Vimbai, a final-year law student navigating Zimbabwe’s political and social chaos, who finds herself entangled with a powerful yet dangerous man.
Three phrases best describe this book: Stockholm Syndrome, age is just a number, and more shadows than sunshine.
The determined young woman from a poor background is no stranger to using her relationships to elevate her status. Initially, she is involved with a politically driven student, but her path takes a darker turn when she crosses paths with the enigmatic and much older antagonist.
The antagonist’s mysterious and brooding nature initially repels Vimbai, but as circumstances force them together, her resistance transforms into attraction — a shift that feels both sudden and unsettling.
The Stockholm Syndrome element is particularly prominent here. Vimbai’s transition from captivity to affection for her captor felt rushed. While Khumalo attempts to build a sense of gradual connection through forced proximity and the antagonist’s protective actions, the psychological depth required for this shift is somewhat lacking.
There is an argument to be made that Vimbai’s attraction might stem from deeper, unaddressed issues — perhaps even “daddy issues”, considering the age gap and the paternalistic control he exerts over her life. This dimension could have been explored further to add layers to her character’s development and the complexity of her choices.
Though fully aware her love interest is old enough to be her father, the allure of his power and stability blurs this boundary. While she begins her journey with a pragmatic approach to relationships — seeing men as stepping stones to financial freedom — the novel shifts into murkier territory as her autonomy is stripped away.
Khumalo crafts a world where Vimbai’s sunshine is always on the brink of being snuffed out by shadows. Whether it’s through the antagonist’s manipulations, the political unrest of Zimbabwe, or her own internal battles, Vimbai’s moments of joy are fleeting. The portrayal of her anxiety and the pressures of being a young black woman striving to succeed in a society designed to stifle her are raw and resonant.
The pacing is well-handled, and every character contributes meaningfully to Vimbai’s journey. However, the rushed development of the romantic relationship, particularly under the weight of Stockholm Syndrome, might leave readers questioning how genuine the romance truly is.
While falling in love with your captor, the Stockholm Syndrome and the huge age gap thereof may not sit well with all readers. Khumalo’s storytelling prowess shines through. She has done very well to make this novel a thought-provoking addition to contemporary African literature.
Overall, Sunshine and Shadows is a compelling read. It tackles difficult topics with unflinching honesty, offering a story that is as unsettling as it is engaging. I give the book an 8 out of 10 rating.
