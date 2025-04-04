Con Mum – Netflix
A chef’s life is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his long-lost mother.
Review by Lindile Sifile: Con Mum is an emotive documentary that examines the turmoil in the life of London-based celebrity pastry chef Graham Hornigold, who longed for years to meet his mother, who left him when he was still a baby. Out of the blue in 2020, a woman reached out to him, claiming to be his mom.
As the saying goes, “only gullible people get scammed”, and Horningold duly connects with his “mom”, who introduces him to a life of luxury. However, their relationship goes south when he learns the truth about the woman he has been calling “mom” all along. This 90-minute doccie is great viewing and pulls at the strings of one’s heart.
Rating: 8/10
MY BINGE PARTY | Chef's heartbreak as 'mom' cooks up a con
Image: Supplied
Top 5 this week:
Venom: The Last Dance – Showmax
Eddie and Venom are on the run in the Venom trilogy’s final instalment: The Last Dance. Hunted by both of their worlds, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.
Moana 2 – Disney+
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical reunites Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfaring ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
Tulsa King S2 – Showmax
After being released from prison after 25 years, New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realising that his Mob family may not have his best interests at heart, Dwight sets out to establish a new criminal empire – in a place that might as well be on another planet.
Pulse – Netflix
A group of ER residents navigate medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive allegation at their Miami hospital.
Teacup S1 – Showmax
Trapped on a farm in rural Georgia in the US, a group of neighbours must put aside their differences and unite in the face of a mysterious and deadly threat.
SowetanLIVE
