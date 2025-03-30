Entertainment

Judith Sephuma wows fans at Jazz At The Berg festival

30 March 2025 - 15:15
Joy Mphande Journalist
Singer Judith Sephuma performing at 'Jazz at the Berg' concert.
Image: Supplied

The fourth edition of Jazz At The Berg proved to be a resounding success, bringing together music lovers from across the country for an unforgettable celebration of Afro-jazz and Afro-soul at the breathtaking Cathedral Peak Wine Estate.

The modest Cathedral Peak Wine Estate was transformed into an event venue, which provided the perfect backdrop for this vibrant jazz event.

The event kicked off with a debut performance by the highly anticipated Drakensberg Jazz Ensemble — a group of seven young musicians trained by multi-award-winning jazz legend Ernie Smith. 

The night continued with electrifying performances from Zuko Sa, Manana, Afro jazz band Kujenga and Judith Sephuma, whose powerful vocals mesmerised the crowd and had everyone singing along.

Beyond the music, Jazz At The Berg showcased the rich culture and scenic beauty of the uKhahlamba region, reinforcing its reputation as a premier travel destination.

Many attendees took advantage of the exclusive Explore Drakensberg Hospitality Experience, a two-night getaway at the Ezemvelo Didima Resort, where they enjoyed breathtaking views, outdoor activities and fine dining.

“This fourth edition of Jazz At The Berg has demonstrated the growing appetite for mature, sophisticated entertainment that jazz provides. Our vision remains to position this event as a national drawcard that celebrates jazz but also boosts tourism and creates economic opportunities in the region,” said Thabani Mazibuko, director at Outrage Concepts.

Zuko SA performing at 'Jazz At The Berg' concert.
Image: Supplied

