YOUR BINGE PARTY | Simba's legacy lives on through daughter Kiara

Mufasa: The Lion King Roars – Disney+
Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.
Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka – the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny – their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.
The Cleaning Lady S4 – Showmax
The Cleaning Lady follows a whip-smart Cambodian doctor (Critics Choice winner Elodie Yung), who comes to the US for medical treatment to save her son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she becomes a cleaner for the Mob.
After being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organised crime, in Season 4 Thony makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital.
It Ends With Us – Netflix
A florist's seemingly perfect relationship unravels when an old flame re-enters the picture, forcing her to make a difficult choice about her future.
The Famous Five S1 – Showmax
The Famous Five follows Julian, Dick, Anne, George and their loyal dog, Timmy, as the daring young explorers encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger and astounding secrets.
As The Spectator says,“The Famous Five is that very rare and special thing: a TV show that both children and adults can thoroughly enjoy”.
The Electric State – Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen's journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.
Brilliant Minds – Showmax
In Brilliant Minds, Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto (Spock in Star Trek, Sylar in Heroes) stars as Dr Oliver Wolf, an eccentric but gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition that gives him a unique perspective on care, fuelling his mission to change the way the world sees his patients.
