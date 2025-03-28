Entertainment

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Simba's legacy lives on through daughter Kiara

28 March 2025 - 14:51
Mufasa - The Lion King is on Disney+
Mufasa - The Lion King is on Disney+
Image: Supplied

Mufasa: The Lion King Roars – Disney+

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.

Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka – the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny – their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Top 5:

The Cleaning Lady S4 Showmax

The Cleaning Lady follows a whip-smart Cambodian doctor (Critics Choice winner Elodie Yung), who comes to the US for medical treatment to save her son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she becomes a cleaner for the Mob. 

After being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organised crime, in Season 4 Thony makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital.

It Ends With Us Netflix

A florist's seemingly perfect relationship unravels when an old flame re-enters the picture, forcing her to make a difficult choice about her future.

It Ends With Us - Netflix
It Ends With Us - Netflix
Image: Supplied

The Famous Five S1 Showmax

The Famous Five follows Julian, Dick, Anne, George and their loyal dog, Timmy, as the daring young explorers encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger and astounding secrets.

As The Spectator says,“The Famous Five is that very rare and special thing: a TV show that both children and adults can thoroughly enjoy”.

The Electric State Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen's journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

Brilliant Minds Showmax

In Brilliant Minds, Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto (Spock in Star Trek, Sylar in Heroes) stars as Dr Oliver Wolf, an eccentric but gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition that gives him a unique perspective on care, fuelling his mission to change the way the world sees his patients. 

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch as chaos erupts in Gangs of London season 3

The Emmy-nominated and Bafta-winning series Gangs of London returns for its third season as chaos erupts in London after a spiked shipment of cocaine ...
Entertainment
1 week ago

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Phillip Ndou's doc more than just a sports story

The six-part Mzansi Magic documentary series delves deep, taking us into the high-adrenaline world of boxing and painting an intimate portrait of ...
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Catch Tyla's queen of popiano tour live on Showmax.com

Showmax is breaking new ground as Africa’s first streaming service to live-stream a home-grown concert.
Entertainment
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget