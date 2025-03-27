This week’s Spotlight episode dives into an action release set in the underbelly of human trafficking, a new David Blaine series and the Grammy Award-winning artist Tems’s first SA tour.
Jason Statham returns to the genre synonymous with his name in the action-packed thriller A Working Man. Set in the criminal underworld, when his boss’ daughter is kidnapped he leaves no stone unturned in his efforts to find her. Director David Ayer (Suicide Squad, The Beekeeper) reunites with Statham alongside Michael Peña, Eve Mauro and David Harbour. On at cinemas.
Renowned magician, mentalist and endurance performer Blaine pushes himself to new limits and places across the globe in David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, as he sets off to find extraordinary people facing danger in their everyday lives. From Brazil to India and South Africa, the tricks are simple yet extremely dangerous and showcase each country’s culture. Don’t miss the episode featuring local musician Muzi guiding him through the streets of SA, and Kayla Oliphant, the spinner, performing a breathtaking stunt with Blaine. On National Geographic on DStv channel 181.
Nigerian songstress and Grammy Award-winner Tems illuminated the stage on her Born In The Wild world tour, with one of the stops a South African show. With hit singles including Me & U and Love Me JeJe, the sold-out show exhilarated audiences with the world-class artist expressing much love for Mzansi and showcasing African excellence.
SPOTLIGHT | Jason Statham tackles kidnappers, David Blaine tells you not to copy him, and Tems is on fire in SA
Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.
This week’s Spotlight episode dives into an action release set in the underbelly of human trafficking, a new David Blaine series and the Grammy Award-winning artist Tems’s first SA tour.
Jason Statham returns to the genre synonymous with his name in the action-packed thriller A Working Man. Set in the criminal underworld, when his boss’ daughter is kidnapped he leaves no stone unturned in his efforts to find her. Director David Ayer (Suicide Squad, The Beekeeper) reunites with Statham alongside Michael Peña, Eve Mauro and David Harbour. On at cinemas.
Renowned magician, mentalist and endurance performer Blaine pushes himself to new limits and places across the globe in David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, as he sets off to find extraordinary people facing danger in their everyday lives. From Brazil to India and South Africa, the tricks are simple yet extremely dangerous and showcase each country’s culture. Don’t miss the episode featuring local musician Muzi guiding him through the streets of SA, and Kayla Oliphant, the spinner, performing a breathtaking stunt with Blaine. On National Geographic on DStv channel 181.
Nigerian songstress and Grammy Award-winner Tems illuminated the stage on her Born In The Wild world tour, with one of the stops a South African show. With hit singles including Me & U and Love Me JeJe, the sold-out show exhilarated audiences with the world-class artist expressing much love for Mzansi and showcasing African excellence.
• Book your cinema tickets by visiting sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaways
Win an exclusive National Geographic David Blaine: Do Not Attempt hamper by answering a question.
For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by April 2.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Snow White’ and a deep sea adventure hit the big screen, and a gutsy teen features on small screens
SPOTLIGHT | A robot uprising, a fantasy drama and new movie trailers
SPOTLIGHT | 'Mickey 17' — to die for a living
SPOTLIGHT | The milk of kindness — and a murderous monkey
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos