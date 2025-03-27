Entertainment

She's coming home! Doja Cat to headline this year's Hey Neighbour festival

27 March 2025 - 12:16
Joy Mphande Journalist
American singer and rapper Doja Cat is set to perform in South Africa for the first time at the Hey Neighbour festival.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja Cat has been announced as one of the headliners at this year's Hey Neighbour festival.

The second instalment of the festival, set to take place in August at the Legends Adventure farm, will see the American singer, who is the daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini, performing in South Africa for the first time.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Doja Cat to the Hey Neighbour festival stage,” said Glen Netshipise, CEO for the event. 

“Her energy, creativity, and ability to connect with audiences on a global scale make her the perfect artist to kick off what will be an epic festival line-up. This is just the beginning — we have more incredible acts to reveal soon.”

Phase 1 tickets for the 2025 edition of the Hey Neighbour festival are on sale now on heyneighbour.co.za

