Doja Cat has been announced as one of the headliners at this year's Hey Neighbour festival.
The second instalment of the festival, set to take place in August at the Legends Adventure farm, will see the American singer, who is the daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini, performing in South Africa for the first time.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Doja Cat to the Hey Neighbour festival stage,” said Glen Netshipise, CEO for the event.
“Her energy, creativity, and ability to connect with audiences on a global scale make her the perfect artist to kick off what will be an epic festival line-up. This is just the beginning — we have more incredible acts to reveal soon.”
She's coming home! Doja Cat to headline this year's Hey Neighbour festival
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
