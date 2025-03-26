Hlengiwe Mhlaba buried the hatchet with her mentor Sipho Makhabane at the gospel singer's 20 Years of Grace concert in Durban on Saturday.
Speaking to Sowetan sister publication TshisaLIVE, Mhlaba said she's happy with the turn of events: “The concert was about me thanking the Lord for being with me in the music industry, and how refreshing it was to see my loved ones showing support for my musical journey.”
Hlengiwe recently released her latest 20-track album Relentless Worship, a celebration of her 20 years in the music industry.
During the concert fans were stunned to see Hlengiwe's mentor after years of them not getting along.
Hlengiwe Mhlaba and Sipho Makhabane make peace on stage
The gospel star was joined by her mentor onstage as she celebrated 20 years in the industry
Image: Sino
Image: Veli Nhlapo
When asked how is it was being on stage with her mentor, she said: “I invited him [Makhabane]. It was like old days. We were doing what we did back in the day and it was exciting to see him – and to see him supporting me really brought joy.”
Makhabane told TshisaLIVE: “It was great as a father to support a child, and it was a great joy to see her growing ... I'm happy, I discovered her and I had to be there and show my undivided support.
“Some artists' relevance lasts between two or three years, but 20 years is really a milestone. May she continue doing great music. She's very focused on the task.”
