Entertainment

Hlengiwe Mhlaba and Sipho Makhabane make peace on stage

The gospel star was joined by her mentor onstage as she celebrated 20 years in the industry

26 March 2025 - 08:36
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Gospel star Hlengiwe Mhlaba celebrates 20 years in music and buries the hatchet with her mentor Sipho Makhabane.
Gospel star Hlengiwe Mhlaba celebrates 20 years in music and buries the hatchet with her mentor Sipho Makhabane.
Image: Sino

Hlengiwe Mhlaba buried the hatchet with her mentor Sipho Makhabane at the gospel singer's 20 Years of Grace concert in Durban on Saturday.

Speaking to Sowetan sister publication TshisaLIVE, Mhlaba said she's happy with the turn of events: “The concert was about me thanking the Lord for being with me in the music industry, and how refreshing it was to see my loved ones showing support for my musical journey.”

Hlengiwe recently released her latest 20-track album Relentless Worship, a celebration of her 20 years in the music industry.

During the concert fans were stunned to see Hlengiwe's mentor after years of them not getting along.

Sipho Makhabane honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 30th annual South African Music Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. File photo.
Sipho Makhabane honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 30th annual South African Music Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

When asked how is it was being on stage with her mentor, she said: “I invited him [Makhabane]. It was like old days. We were doing what we did back in the day and it was exciting to see him – and to see him supporting me really brought joy.”

Makhabane told TshisaLIVE: “It was great as a father to support a child, and it was a great joy to see her growing ... I'm happy, I discovered her and I had to be there and show my undivided support.

“Some artists' relevance lasts between two or three years, but 20 years is really a milestone. May she continue doing great music. She's very focused on the task.”

Bongani Fassie checks in, talks about picking up the pieces with new music

Controversy-prone Bongani Fassie, the only child of late pop icon Brenda Fassie, says he's working to rebuild his life the only way he knows best – ...
S Mag
1 day ago

OPINION | Music is more than art, it's property protected by law

There’s a widespread misconception that property only refers to tangible assets. However, in SA, property rights are far broader and include ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Phumeza and Shota Shoba influence Mpilo's DJ career path

DJ Influence, the son of music power couple Phumeza and Mnqobi "Shota" Shoba, is following in the footsteps of his celebrity parents.
S Mag
1 week ago

The Quick Interview | Mvuyana to open up to fans on album tour

Soul artist Bongi Mvuyana is taking her new album Power on tour this month with performances in Johannesburg on March 15 and in Cape Town on March 29.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget