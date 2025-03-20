This week’s episode shines a light on cinematic releases of a reimagined Disney classic and an extraordinary true story starring Woody Harrelson. Spotlight also has a closer look at the buzz around a local Afrikaans drama streaming on Showmax.
The timeless musical adventure Snow White, originally crafted for audiences in 1937, returns as a live action cinematic visual feast. Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, 500 Days of Summer), the film casts Rachel Zegler in the title role alongside Gal Gadot and Andrew Burnap. The beloved fairy tale features show-stopping new musical numbers and enchanting scenes not to be missed. At cinemas and IMAX.
Last Breath is based on the true story of seasoned deep-sea divers battling the elements to rescue a crew mate trapped under the sea. Starring Harrelson, Finn Cole and Chris Lemons, and at cinemas and D-BOX, the tense cinema experience will test the resilience of the toughest nerves and features the original cast’s emotional first-hand accounts of the event.
Chelsea Thomas stars as a courageous and gutsy teenager in Breekpunt, fighting for a chance to compete on the international tennis stage. Her challenges extend far beyond the tennis court, and her inspirational pursuit of life’s trials and opportunities is far more valuable than any trophy. Produced by multi-award-winning Ochre Moving Pictures and directed by Nicola Hanekom, season 1 is streaming on Showmax.
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Snow White’ and a deep sea adventure hit the big screen, and a gutsy teen features on small screens
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page.
