YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch as chaos erupts in Gangs of London season 3

Gangs of London S3 – Showmax
The Emmy-nominated and Bafta-winning series Gangs of London returns for its third season as chaos erupts in London after a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds. In the ruthless fight for control of London’s criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident – it was a calculated attack. But who’s pulling the strings?
The returning cast includes Critics Choice Super nominee Sopẹ́ Dìrísù, Bafta nominees Joe Cole and Lucian Msamati, and Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones).
Top 5 this week:
Adolescence – Netflix
When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?
Abigail – Showmax
Children can be such monsters ... Abigail follows a group of would-be criminals who kidnap a 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure. All they have to do to collect a $50m ransom is watch the girl overnight in an isolated mansion.
Pitch Perfect 1 and 2 – Netflix
It's a musical showdown when Beca joins an a cappella group and revamps their stodgy style to take on a men's choir in a university competition.
The Barden Bellas fight note-for-note against fierce European rivals in hopes of being the first Americans to win a global a cappella competition.
Chocolate Empire S1 – Showmax
From the creators of the hit show Single Kiasi comes a gripping new crime drama, Chocolate Empire.
Set against the backdrop of Nairobi’s elite circles, Chocolate Empire follows JB Mauzo, played by the multitalented Jimmy Gathu (Kina), a once-powerful businessman freshly released from prison. As JB works to rebuild his life and mend his fractured family, he secretly operates a high-end escort service from his exclusive cigar club.
Scarface – Netflix
In a ruthless rise to Miami drug lord, a Cuban-born gangster descends into addiction, obsession and brutality, with grisly consequences.
Watch as chaos erupts in Gangs of London season 3
