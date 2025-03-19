The documentary, which is a biography of courage, activism, freedom and justice, features in-depth interviews with Tutu's family members and fellow activists, including his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe and son Trevor Tutu, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, Dr Brigalia Bam, Dr Alan Boesak, Cheryl Carolus, Mathata Tsedu, Yasmin Sooka and many others who were part of the Struggle against the apartheid regime.
Executive producer of the series Naniwe Maqetuka said Attuned You’s vision is for Africans and South Africans to tell the stories of iconic Africans and South Africans.
“This documentary is the first of many which will tell the stories of great people from our country and our continent,” she said.
Maqetuka's colleague, Ryland Fisher revealed how long it took to shoot the documentary. “The journey to making this powerful exploration of the man who became The Arch took three long years of weekly meetings to find all the essential elements that brought together a team that despite tremendous odds and bureaucratic hurdles, can proclaim that The Arch would have been very proud,” he added.
Clarence Hamilton, writer and director of The Arch said: "The opportunity to tell the story of The Arch and his contribution to the liberation of SA was too powerful to ignore.”
SowetanLIVE
SABC to screen Archbishop Tutu's documentary on Human Rights Day
Image: Supplied
As South Africans celebrate Human Rights Day on Friday, the SABC will screen the third episode of late freedom fighter and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Archbishop Desmond Tutu's documentary titled The Arch.
While the first two episodes of the four-part biography by emerging production company Attuned You, in collaboration with Arena Holdings and the SABC, were aired last year, the last two episodes will air on March 21 and March 28 at 9.30pm on SABC 2.
The documentary, which is a biography of courage, activism, freedom and justice, features in-depth interviews with Tutu's family members and fellow activists, including his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe and son Trevor Tutu, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, Dr Brigalia Bam, Dr Alan Boesak, Cheryl Carolus, Mathata Tsedu, Yasmin Sooka and many others who were part of the Struggle against the apartheid regime.
Executive producer of the series Naniwe Maqetuka said Attuned You’s vision is for Africans and South Africans to tell the stories of iconic Africans and South Africans.
“This documentary is the first of many which will tell the stories of great people from our country and our continent,” she said.
Maqetuka's colleague, Ryland Fisher revealed how long it took to shoot the documentary. “The journey to making this powerful exploration of the man who became The Arch took three long years of weekly meetings to find all the essential elements that brought together a team that despite tremendous odds and bureaucratic hurdles, can proclaim that The Arch would have been very proud,” he added.
Clarence Hamilton, writer and director of The Arch said: "The opportunity to tell the story of The Arch and his contribution to the liberation of SA was too powerful to ignore.”
SowetanLIVE
Late Archbishop Tutu’s biography set to thrill viewers
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba prays for ‘politics of peace’ to end DRC bloodshed
Getting to know The RHOD newbies: Lo Sithole and Ayanda Mthembu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos