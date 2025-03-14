Entertainment

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Phillip Ndou's doc more than just a sports story

14 March 2025 - 13:54
Time Bomb: The Incredible Story of Phillip Ndou is more than just a sports documentary.
Time Bomb: The Incredible Story of Phillip Ndou is more than just a sports documentary.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Time Bomb: The Incredible Story of Phillip Ndou – Showmax

Time Bomb: The Incredible Story of Phillip Ndou is more than just a sports documentary. It’s a journey through time, tracing the life and career of one of SA's greatest boxing talents, world title challenger Phillip Ndou. 

From the very beginning, Ndou’s life was set to be extraordinary, defying the odds that were constantly stacked against him. From his birth on the side of a road to his fight to the top of the boxing world and his legendary bout against Floyd Mayweather, Time Bomb brings us the human story behind the champion.

The six-part Mzansi Magic documentary series delves deep, taking us into the high-adrenaline world of boxing and painting an intimate portrait of Ndou's personal battles, dreams and regrets, as well as his mission to inspire the next generation of sports enthusiasts in Africa.

With Love, Meghan – Netflix

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Habits of Gen Z – Showmax

Who is SA’s Gen Z? Habits of Gen Z sets out to understand the loud, proud generation born between the mid-1990s and mid-2010s. Their lives are inextricably linked to the digital world and, in SA, anchored in one of the most constitutionally and socially liberal societies in the world. But they also face unprecedented challenges unique to this moment in history. 

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 – Netflix

Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch-rivals and new champions emerge in one of Formula One's most tumultuous seasons yet.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Showmax

The epic Monsterverse battle continues with the eighth biggest box-office hit of 2024, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The supersized sequel to Godzilla vs Kong pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal new threat hidden within our world, which challenges their very existence – and our own.

Temptation Island – Netflix

In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Catch Tyla's queen of popiano tour live on Showmax.com

Showmax is breaking new ground as Africa’s first streaming service to live-stream a home-grown concert.
Entertainment
1 month ago

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Scorned wife seeks revenge for hubby's infidelity in Icala

Here are our top binge-worthy picks on Showmax and Disney for this week
Entertainment
2 months ago

SPOTLIGHT | Get up close and personal with Robbie Williams

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more.
Entertainment
2 months ago

YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch if Bernard's crazy wishes will come true in ‘Genie’

Christmas fantasy movie from British writer-creator Richard Curtis. When Bernard (Paapa Essiedu) stumbles across a genie named Flora (Melissa ...
Entertainment
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred