The six-part Mzansi Magic documentary series delves deep, taking us into the high-adrenaline world of boxing and painting an intimate portrait of Ndou's personal battles, dreams and regrets, as well as his mission to inspire the next generation of sports enthusiasts in Africa.
With Love, Meghan – Netflix
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.
Habits of Gen Z – Showmax
Who is SA’s Gen Z? Habits of Gen Z sets out to understand the loud, proud generation born between the mid-1990s and mid-2010s. Their lives are inextricably linked to the digital world and, in SA, anchored in one of the most constitutionally and socially liberal societies in the world. But they also face unprecedented challenges unique to this moment in history.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 – Netflix
Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch-rivals and new champions emerge in one of Formula One's most tumultuous seasons yet.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Showmax
The epic Monsterverse battle continues with the eighth biggest box-office hit of 2024, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The supersized sequel to Godzilla vs Kong pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal new threat hidden within our world, which challenges their very existence – and our own.
Temptation Island – Netflix
In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Phillip Ndou's doc more than just a sports story
Image: Supplied/Showmax
Time Bomb: The Incredible Story of Phillip Ndou – Showmax
Time Bomb: The Incredible Story of Phillip Ndou is more than just a sports documentary. It’s a journey through time, tracing the life and career of one of SA's greatest boxing talents, world title challenger Phillip Ndou.
From the very beginning, Ndou’s life was set to be extraordinary, defying the odds that were constantly stacked against him. From his birth on the side of a road to his fight to the top of the boxing world and his legendary bout against Floyd Mayweather, Time Bomb brings us the human story behind the champion.
The six-part Mzansi Magic documentary series delves deep, taking us into the high-adrenaline world of boxing and painting an intimate portrait of Ndou's personal battles, dreams and regrets, as well as his mission to inspire the next generation of sports enthusiasts in Africa.
With Love, Meghan – Netflix
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.
Habits of Gen Z – Showmax
Who is SA’s Gen Z? Habits of Gen Z sets out to understand the loud, proud generation born between the mid-1990s and mid-2010s. Their lives are inextricably linked to the digital world and, in SA, anchored in one of the most constitutionally and socially liberal societies in the world. But they also face unprecedented challenges unique to this moment in history.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 – Netflix
Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch-rivals and new champions emerge in one of Formula One's most tumultuous seasons yet.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Showmax
The epic Monsterverse battle continues with the eighth biggest box-office hit of 2024, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The supersized sequel to Godzilla vs Kong pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal new threat hidden within our world, which challenges their very existence – and our own.
Temptation Island – Netflix
In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Catch Tyla's queen of popiano tour live on Showmax.com
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Scorned wife seeks revenge for hubby's infidelity in Icala
SPOTLIGHT | Get up close and personal with Robbie Williams
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch if Bernard's crazy wishes will come true in ‘Genie’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos