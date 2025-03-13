Spotlight this week looks in on new movies at cinemas and an interview with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt about their roles in the new Netflix movie The Electric State.
In the Lost Lands is a fantasy drama based on the adaptation of George RR Martin's short story of the same name. On at cinemas, the film is set in a ghostly wilderness where a sorceress (Milla Jovovich) and her guide (Dave Bautista) must outwit and outfight man and demon. This is the seventh collaboration between director Paul WS Anderson and his wife Jovovich, which started with the Resident Evil franchise.
The Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, known for their Marvel Cinematic Universe-directed box office movies, bring you the action sci-fi comedy The Electric State, set in the aftermath of a robot uprising. An orphaned teen sets off in search of her younger brother, aided by a cartoon inspired robot, a smuggler and his sidekick. Look out for the interview with Brown and Pratt about their roles and the movie, which is streaming on Netflix.
Spotlight this week also features new movie trailers worth looking out for, including Warfare (Kit Connor, Will Poulter), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal), Hurry Up Tomorrow (Jenna Ortega, The Weeknd) and Shrek 5 (Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Zendaya).
Don’t miss next week’s episode with an in-depth look at Disney’s highly anticipated Snow White as a live action musical reimagining of the 1937 animated classic. It stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.
SPOTLIGHT | A robot uprising, a fantasy drama and new movie trailers
