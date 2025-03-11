The Quick Interview | Mvuyana to open up to fans on album tour

Soul artist Bongi Mvuyana is taking her new album Power on tour this month with performances in Johannesburg on March 15 and in Cape Town on March 29. Fans can expect intimate live performances with storytelling, a full band and connection to the muso. Mvuyana talks to Sowetan about how she is preparing for the tour and what the audience can expect from what she terms a once-in-a-lifetime experience for her fans.
Sowetan: Power Live Tour is just around the corner. How are you feeling?
Mvuyana: I feel excited and grateful. I've been working on this album for a long time and I'm grateful that not only has the album launched successfully, but I also get to take it on the road with this tour.
Sowetan: How are you preparing for the shows both mentally and physically?
Mvuyana: Working with a team of really passionate and amazing people has kept me mentally at ease because we're all throwing our weight behind this vision and I don't feel like I'm alone in making things happen. Physically, I am doing vocal training, rehearsing with my music director and also doing cardio at the gym to help with my stamina on stage.
Sowetan: What makes the Power Live Tour a once-in-a-lifetime experience for your fans?
Mvuyana: The stories that I am telling through the songs and the fantastic band that I'm working with. I am truly blessed to have the band I work with because they are such talented musicians and are always able to translate my vision and ideas so well for the stage. I don't just want to perform and call it a night. I love to talk to my people; I love to hear from them so some of them will get a chance to ask me questions and in that way I also get to interact with and experience them too.
Sowetan: What kind of atmosphere can the audience expect?
Mvuyana: There is always a closeness and connection that I want to establish with my audience. I am interactive and I take people on a journey from introspection to elation, so the atmosphere gets intimate at times but also becomes joyful, so people must put on their dancing shoes for the tour. I will be telling the story about the progression from my first album, Dopamine, to Power. The personal and musical experiences, the challenges I went through and the moments of breakthrough and the stories behind the music, which people never get to see or hear about.
Sowetan: What makes your vocal style unique?
Mvuyana: I am really versatile, so no two songs or styles are alike, and that's also why I am in two genres [alternative soul and house]. I'll probably find myself in more genres as I continue to grow musically.
The Quick Interview | Mvuyana to open up to fans on album tour
