This week's episode of Spotlight features an exciting dose of new movies at cinemas and highlights the glitz and glamour from the 97th Academy Awards.
From the extraordinarily talented mind of Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Mickey 17 centres on Mickey Barnes, an employee whose job demands the ultimate commitment: to die, for a living. This comedy sci-fi stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie and Mark Ruffalo, and is on at cinemas, IMAX, D-Box and 4DX. It is a creative feast for the eye and mind.
Rule Breakers is based on the remarkable true story of a courageous Afghan woman who sought to teach young girls robotics and to use their skills to compete on a global level. This is an inspirational story of hope in a place where educating young girls was seen as an act of rebellion. A heartfelt film, now on at cinemas, showcasing how courage and unity can ignite a movement.
Conan O’Brien’s Academy Award hosting debut made for spectacular viewing, which included a beautiful melody from Wicked and Morgan Freeman’s moving tribute to beloved actor Gene Hackman. Anora took the lion's share of awards (director, best actress, best picture, best original screenplay) and is still showing at selected cinemas. Other main category winners include Zoe Saldana for Best Supporting Actress, Adrien Brody for Best Actor in The Brutalist (showing at cinemas) and Kieren Culkin for Best Supporting Actor in A Real Pain.
SPOTLIGHT | 'Mickey 17' — to die for a living
This comedy sci-fi stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie and Mark Ruffalo
