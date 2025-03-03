Entertainment

The Real Housewives of Durban returns with new faces

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 03 March 2025 - 13:50
The Real Housewives of Durban is set to return in March.
The Real Housewives of Durban is set to return in March.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Showmax's popular reality show, The Real Housewives of Durban, is returning with its fifth instalment later this month .

And as every previous season came with new faces, season 5 followed suit and will introduce three new housewives: Ayanda Mthembu, Kwanele Khubeka and Lo Sithole.

According to Showmax, the new season continues to break records by featuring the longest-serving housewives in Africa and the most seasons of any  The Real Housewives  franchise on the continent.

OG's Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo are set to return, alongside season 2 alum Jojo Robinson and season 4’s Angel Ndlela.

In the trailer, controversial fan-favourite Nonku Williams reveals that she is married – this time not to a scammer or any man but to God. 

"God is a God of second chances. I’ve messed up in the past, but God always has His arms open,” she says in a clip.

Here's a look at the new cast members.

Ayanda Mthembu (35)

Image: Supplied/Showmax

Ayanda is a wife, mother of two and a successful optometrist with two thriving practices. Before joining the show, the businesswoman was a fan of Slee Ndlovu, proudly aligning herself with Team Slee.

Kwanele Khubeka (30)

Image: Supplied/Showmax

Kwanele is a mother of four, an entrepreneur and a social media influencer who is no stranger to the spotlight. She has been traditionally married to her partner for over a year, and throughout their relationship, their marriage has often made headlines, with many weighing in. 

She plans to set the record straight on the show.

Lo Sithole (40)

Image: Supplied/Showmax

Lo is a pastor's wife with strong traditional values. She co-owns and runs the Industrial Training Centre in Pinetown, Durban, an artisan training school, while her husband operates a plant hire business. Together, they also lead Discovery Church, balancing faith, family and entrepreneurship.

Lo says she hopes to inspire young women to Christianity and to show the life of a pastor's wife.

Catch the premiere of The Real Housewives of Durban season 5 on Friday, March 28. 

SowetanLIVE

Amapiano queens, Boohle and Bontle Smith show their private lives in new reality TV show

Amapiano singing sensation Boohle is pleased with her decision to introduce her son, Sbusiso, to the world on MTV's new reality TV series, Inside ...
S Mag
5 days ago

'No bad blood between Ratile and I' says Her Majesty from The Mommy Club

Happy “Her Majesty” Simelane says, from her side, there is no bad blood between her and Ratile Mabitsela after their feud on The Mommy Club resulted ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Big Brother Mzansi's Muzi the Mbuzi explains 'Papa Smurf' look and eviction

Big Brother Mzansi's latest evictee Muziomhle "Muzi the Mbuzi" Mdluli says his signature "Papa Smurf" look had nothing to do with him being attention ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Get ready to be entertained! Season three of The Mommy Club one for the books, say two new cast members

The first episode of the new season of Showmax's reality show The Mommy Club will be airing this Saturday and cast members say it will be one for the ...
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is