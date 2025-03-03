Showmax's popular reality show, The Real Housewives of Durban, is returning with its fifth instalment later this month .
And as every previous season came with new faces, season 5 followed suit and will introduce three new housewives: Ayanda Mthembu, Kwanele Khubeka and Lo Sithole.
According to Showmax, the new season continues to break records by featuring the longest-serving housewives in Africa and the most seasons of any The Real Housewives franchise on the continent.
OG's Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo are set to return, alongside season 2 alum Jojo Robinson and season 4’s Angel Ndlela.
In the trailer, controversial fan-favourite Nonku Williams reveals that she is married – this time not to a scammer or any man but to God.
"God is a God of second chances. I’ve messed up in the past, but God always has His arms open,” she says in a clip.
Here's a look at the new cast members.
Ayanda Mthembu (35)
The Real Housewives of Durban returns with new faces
Image: Supplied/Showmax
Ayanda Mthembu (35)
Ayanda is a wife, mother of two and a successful optometrist with two thriving practices. Before joining the show, the businesswoman was a fan of Slee Ndlovu, proudly aligning herself with Team Slee.
Kwanele Khubeka (30)
Kwanele is a mother of four, an entrepreneur and a social media influencer who is no stranger to the spotlight. She has been traditionally married to her partner for over a year, and throughout their relationship, their marriage has often made headlines, with many weighing in.
She plans to set the record straight on the show.
Lo Sithole (40)
Lo is a pastor's wife with strong traditional values. She co-owns and runs the Industrial Training Centre in Pinetown, Durban, an artisan training school, while her husband operates a plant hire business. Together, they also lead Discovery Church, balancing faith, family and entrepreneurship.
Lo says she hopes to inspire young women to Christianity and to show the life of a pastor's wife.
Catch the premiere of The Real Housewives of Durban season 5 on Friday, March 28.
