Nomzamo Mbatha models for Khosi Nkosi at Italy fashion show

Actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha graced the catwalk on Saturday night for South African fashion house Khosi Nkosi, whose founders are Thabo and Khosi Mukwevho.
The runway show showed a collection including Ankara prints in shades of blue and green as well as West African-inspired knitwear. It took place at Villa Erba at Largo Luchino Visconti in Cernobbio, at Lake Como, Italy, as part of Milan Fashion Week Studio — an auxiliary collection presentation from the official MFW schedule.
“I’ve travelled Italy so much, but I’ve never made it to Lake Como — and I always thought I might one day come here with the love of my life,” Mbatha told TimesLIVE. “And now here I am, to experience something that is just so incredible, wonderful, and so inspiring.
“I’m so proud of Khosi Nkosi and I’m in awe. I’m in deep admiration of their journey, and to see and witness their first international show is going to be something that I’m going to remember for a very long time.”
Born in KwaMashu, Mbatha is an accomplished actress, UNHCR goodwill ambassador, founder of Lighthouse Foundation, centred around advocacy towards education. as well as an ambassador of African Bank. The fashion show was presented in collaboration with the bank as part of commemorations for the 50th anniversary
“I love the knitted wear — they know I’m obsessed with that poncho every time I see it, and every time I see a new piece in the collection of 'fashionable banking', I’m always like, ‘where’s that skirt?’.
“The 'legacy collection' is deeply inspired by the rich heritage and historic significance of African Bank, a tribute to the bank’s origins in the 1960s — a time of hardship, particularly for people of colour,” label co-founder Khosi Mukwevho said. “This range is more than just clothing; it is a symbol of dignity, resilience, and bold self-expression, reclaiming history in an audaciously fashionable way.”
Mukwevho praised Mbatha for her poise on the runway. “Nomzamo Mbatha is truly an exemplary South African woman who wears her heart on her sleeve. She shines brightly in spaces that are beyond our shores and embraces the notion that staying true to who you are can take you anywhere and ensure your light shines brighter than most in the room.”
Nomzamo Mbatha models for Khosi Nkosi at Italy fashion show
Image: Brave Group/Milan Fashion Week Studio
Image: Brave Group/Milan Fashion Week Studio
The logistics of putting together the Milan show, as well as a forthcoming show during the Paris Fashion Week, have presented its challenges.
“The complexities of doing two shows a week apart are quite immense and challenging,” said Mukwevho.
“The great thing is that we have some experience behind us in doing fashion shows, but never of this magnitude. From packing each look, to ensuring the luggage falls within the weight restrictions as per airline regulations, the challenges truly are exciting to experience.”
Khosi Nkosi’s next runway presentation is of the 'front-line collection', which will take place during Paris Fashion Week on March 9.
TimesLIVE
