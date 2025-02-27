SPOTLIGHT | The milk of kindness — and a murderous monkey

This week's Spotlight episode looks in on cinema releases involving the transformative power of kindness, a gruesome monkey on a killing spree plus the biggest and most glamorous moments of the 31st Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
The Monkey, at cinemas and DBOX, is based on a Stephen King short story of the same name. This horror is a roller-coaster ride of gruesome deaths when twin brothers confront a cursed monkey that once before tore their family apart. From director Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) and starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood, look out for the Spotlight segment showcasing audience reactions to pre-screenings.
Based on a true story and starring Nicholas Hamilton and Jared Harris, Brave the Dark is a heartfelt story about a compassionate teacher’s kindness and determination to curb a homeless student’s self-destructive behaviour. An endearing film showing how kindness and resilience can overcome childhood trauma and break a soul’s darkness. Now at cinemas.
With the final countdown to this year’s Oscars now in single digits, the awards race featured the 31st SAG Awards, hosted by Kirsten Bell, which included an unforgettable opening monologue including a parody from Frozen. Some of the evening’s biggest moments went to the film Conclave for Best Motion Picture, Demi Moore for Best Actress for her role in The Substance and Timothée Chalamet as Best Actor in A Complete Unknown. It was Jane Fonda’s sublime acceptance speech for her Lifetime Achievement Award that ultimately had the audience erupt with applause.
Don’t miss next week’s Spotlight for all the highlights and glamour of this year's Oscars on March 2.
Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube
Competition giveaways
Win a merchandise hamper for The Monkey by answering a question.
For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by March 6.
