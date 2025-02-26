WATCH | Nonku Williams to share her journey with God on season 5 of The Real Housewives of Durban

The Real Housewives of Durban is set to make a return and the sneak peek of its fifth season has fans itching for the return of one of their favourite reality stars.
In the first-look clip, Nonku Williams is seen praying for guidance as she speaks about how she has repented for her past mistakes and turned to the Lord.
“I'm not single. I am married to Jesus Christ, my lord and saviour,” she said.
“God is a God of second chances. I’ve messed up in the past, but God always has his arms open.”
Nonku is one of four returning Housewives this season, with Sorisha Naidoo, as the two remaining longest-serving housewives.
JoJo Robinson and Angel Ndlela will also be returning, while the new cast members are to be revealed soon.
“This season, the cast dynamics have shifted in unexpected ways, offering a new look, feel and energy that will keep you hooked from start to finish,” said Sam Kelly, Let it Rain Films’ executive producer.
“Season 5 is set to deliver on every front: high-stakes clashes, opulent lifestyles, personal growth and twists you won’t see coming. Friendships will be forged in the fire, while others will crack under pressure.”
Watch the trailer below:
Image: MASI LOSI
