This week’s episode looks at two big cinema franchise instalments — Bridget Jones and Captain America — and the next season of The White Lotus plus highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.
Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth instalment with enough action-adventure to entertain you right off your cinema seat. A nefarious plot unfolds when Sam comes head-to-head with Red Hulk, who will have the entire world seeing red if not stopped. From Nigeria-born director Julius Onah and starring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez and others. On at cinemas, IMAX and 3D.
With Valentine’s fever in the air, the film franchise which has been pulling at our heart strings since 2001 is right on time to take on its last romantic chapter. With Bridget’s luck finally turning, everything is somewhat falling into place, but it seems having a boyfriend 20 years younger may be cause for upheaval — again. Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, on at cinemas.
A new holiday destination creates new memories with new guests, this time at the luxurious White Lotus in Thailand. Lies, betrayal and deceit play out in season 3 of The White Lotus, directed and written by Mike White, returning Natasha Rothwell, with new faces Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon and Jason Isaacs. Don’t miss karma's arrival.
Chelsea Handler returned as host for the 30th Critics Choice Awards, with big wins for The Brutalist star Adrien Brody (Best Actor) and Demi Moore (Best Actress). Zoe Saldana shone brightest for her supporting role in Emilia Pérez and the biggest prize for Best Picture went to Anora. The countdown to the biggest awards ceremony of them all, the Oscars, is on March 2.
SPOTLIGHT | 'Captain America' saves the day — again
A nefarious plot unfolds when Sam comes head-to-head with Red Hulk, who will have the entire world seeing red if not stopped
