Being the youngest mom on the show, 31-year-old Pheladi says only one of the mommies had a problem with her age, but it was a challenge she was expecting.
Get ready to be entertained! Season three of The Mommy Club one for the books, say two new cast members
Image: Supplied/Showmax
The first episode of the new season of Showmax's reality show The Mommy Club will be airing this Saturday and cast members say it will be one for the books.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE, new additions Mrs J and Pheladi say viewers will be entertained by their authenticity and realness.
"People will love the fact that I'm 100% me. Also, I think I will bring awareness of the dynamics of other moms and how different they are. I'm just open about my parenting since I'm a mom who does not live with her kids," Pheladi said
Mrs J spoke about a different side that people will get to see.
"I believe that the spiritual aspect that I come with to the show will be enjoyed by viewers because spirituality is a big thing in SA at the moment and I did open up about my path on the show," Mrs J said.
While many may question how Mrs J can be a sangoma and a church leader at the same time, she says the two roles are connected and should not be separated.
"In my experience as a spiritualist, I am led by the spirit, which is not a physical thing that can be seen. Back then people decided to name or categorise the spirit that leads us into church or in traditional healing, but at the end of the day, it's the spirit which holds different branches within the spirit," she said.
"Saying I'm a traditional healer simply means that I use traditional medication to heal, but the message I get is from the Holy Spirit, which is God the creator of heaven and earth and all things."
Having been mentioned in the previous season for her business's poor workmanship on night gowns that Mrs Mops had gifted other cast members, Mrs J said she would not address that issue because the moms who spoke ill of her work were no longer part of the show.
"Fortunately those ladies are not in this season, but regardless, I'm not one to entertain drama. I was guided into being part of this show so I entered with guidance and I knew exactly how to deal with drama," she said.
Being the youngest mom on the show, 31-year-old Pheladi says only one of the mommies had a problem with her age, but it was a challenge she was expecting.
Image: Supplied/Showmax
"Another thing that was challenging for me about shooting the show was how time consuming it all is. When you see a reality show, you think it's easy but that's not the case. However, I really enjoyed being with the other moms and realising that we all share similar struggles," she said.
Pheladi claimed that she had rejected being on the show for the past two seasons, but agreed when she was approached to be on the third season.
"This time I just gave in because I mean, they can't be asking me twice and I'm not doing it. Maybe the universe is trying to tell me something so I just gave in."
