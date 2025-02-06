This week's Spotlight episode has content brimming with award accolades in the movie and music industries.
The Brutalist is a multi-award-winning and nominated post-war drama that centres on an ex-Holocaust survivor trying to rebuild his life in America, pursuing his passion as a visionary architect. Directed by Brady Corbet (Thirteen, Melancholia, Martha Marcy May Marlene), it stars Adrien Brody, who gives another groundbreaking performance. The film contains heart-wrenching symbolism and reflects on the brutality of rebuilding a life in a foreign country. Co-starring Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones and more. Now on at cinemas.
Romantic action adventure Love Hurts shows that you cannot break up with your past. Lead character Marvin finds himself drawn back into a volatile world of hitmen and double-crosses, and is forced to confront the choices he thought he had successfully escaped in his new life as a Milwaukee realtor. Now on at cinemas, the film is directed by Jonathan Eusebio (The Fall Guy, Black Panther) and stars Oscar award-winning Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story).
Flying the South African and African flags high, flautist and composer Wouter Kellerman won his third Grammy at the 67th Grammy Awards and Nigerian singer Tems took home Best African Music Performance. Don’t miss the proud Spotlight insert on these talents as well as Kendrick Lamar claiming five Grammys and Will Smith returning to stage after five years in a tribute to the late Quincy Jones. Belle of the ball Beyoncé took home the night’s biggest award for Album of the Year, for Cowboy Carter.
Don’t miss next week’s episode with the cinema spotlight on Captain America: A Brave New World and Valentine's Day treat Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
SPOTLIGHT | Inside the harsh reality immigrants often face
Post-war drama 'The Brutalist' has won many awards; Spotlight focuses this week on the celebs who are taking Grammys home
