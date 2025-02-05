The Quick Interview | Matlaila on her haitus, fitness and new role

After a hiatus, actress Thandy Matlaila has returned to our screens on Muvhango on SABC2.
She is playing the role of Naomi Mayambela – a nurse who operates an illegal psychiatric office and is at risk of losing her nurse's licence.
She chats to Sowetan about where she's been and more.
Sowetan: It's been a while since we've seen you on our screens, what have you been up to?
Thandy: So for the past year, I've just been doing a lot of work in the wellness space and the commentating space. I was focused on my wellness brand, more so in the athletic space where I would MC wellness events and races.
Sowetan: How did the role of Muvhango come about?
Thandy: The role I got is actually not the role I got called in to audition for. They seemingly wanted to get me into the studio because I wasn't actively auditioning for roles and was picky. At first, I didn't want to audition because I thought language would be a barrier and that I wouldn't do justice to the Xitsonga language. When I got there, they gave me a different role and I took it because the character is relatable and South Africans will enjoy her. Plus I've always wanted to be in a soapie.
Sowetan: How would you say the acting industry has changed over the years from when you started?
Thandy: This year will mark 20 years since I started my acting career and things have evolved. Honestly, productions were starting to prioritise people with influence over talent but now it seems they are going back to working with talented actors with an acting background. They realised that influence isn't working.
Sowetan: With fitness and wellness being a big part of your life, how does it influence your acting career?
Thandy: When I started my fitness journey, it was all about looking good more than health. That's because as an artist, I have to embody someone else, so I needed to be comfortable and confident in my own skin first. It has helped me to be comfortable with the roles I take on.
Sowetan: Please describe an ideal role you'd like to play one day.
Thandy: I'd love to do an action film where I can get down and dirty.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Matlaila on her haitus, fitness and new role
Image: Veli Nhlapo
