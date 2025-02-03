Kellerman and Pillay were dressed for the red carpet in hand-beaded gold brocade designs by SA designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.
Deputy minister of arts and culture Bertha Peace Mabe watched Kellerman win the Grammy in Los Angeles.
“Congratulations to our amazing South African musicians. Our artists continue to make waves on the global stage, with 12 SA musicians [cumulatively] winning a total of 32 Grammy Awards,” Mabe told TimesLIVE.
“Wouter Kellerman has won three Grammys, including for Bayethe and Winds of Samsara, and has brought one more home for us tonight. We also have everyone from Miriam Makeba to Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the Soweto Gospel Choir, Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode who were with Wouter on Bayethe. And Phil Ramone and our youngest African soloist to win, Tyla.
“South Africa’s music scene continues to gain international recognition, blending rich traditional sounds with modern genres such as amapiano, Afropop, and house music.
“To further cement South Africa’s place on the world stage, we can explore strategic opportunities and platforms and look forward to more Grammy partnerships for 2026.”
SA musician Wouter Kellerman wins his third Grammy Award
Image: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Johannesburg-born flautist, composer and producer Wouter Kellerman has won his third Grammy Award.
The win was for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for Triveni, in collaboration with Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto and Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon.
“This is a testament to the fact that music has the power to unite and heal,” Kellerman said on stage while accepting the award.
“Thank you Chandrika, thank you Eru, all the musicians who were on the album. Big thank you to Tholsi Pillay, my best friend and business partner, and then, most importantly, to all of you. Music connects, and I am very grateful to share this moment with you.”
The 67th Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were handed out at on Sunday at a ceremony broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.
