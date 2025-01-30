This week's Spotlight episode offers a cinematic feast and celebrations of the 97th Academy Awards nominations for 2025.
From the unhinged creators of Barbarian, horror movie Companion centres on a subservient android built for human companionship, but the intended perfect romance turns into a living nightmare. Following a weekend away with friends, things unravel into chaos after a revelation that one of the guests is a companion robot. Starring Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid and Megan Suri, and on at cinemas and IMAX, this mind-bending thriller makes for a deliciously wicked ride.
The highly anticipated Angelina Jolie biopic follows the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of famed opera legend Maria Callas during the seven days leading to her death in the 1970s. Jolie received high praise and acclaim for her performance in Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín (Spencer, Jackie) and starring Haluk Bilginer and Pierfrancesco Favino. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with Larrain around the work, emotion, dedication and discipline from a singing Jolie and what you can expect from the film. Now at cinemas.
The race is on with the announcement of the Oscar nominations, and South Africa is hoping for an award nod in the category Best Live Action Short Film. The Last Ranger is multi-award-winning and is directed by Cindy Lee. It tells the story of young Litha, who is introduced to the magic of a game reserve and a battle to save its rhinos. Leading the 97th Academy Awards predictions pack with 13 nominations is Emilia Pérez, and coming in neck-on-neck with 10 nominations is the post-war drama The Brutalist and musical fantasy Wicked: Part 1. Don’t miss this week’s episode to be in the know.
SPOTLIGHT | Is your 'Companion' robot or human? Don't miss Angelina Jolie's portrayal of opera legend Maria Callas
South Africa is hoping for a nomination nod for 'The Last Ranger' in the Oscars category Best Live Action Short Film
Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.
This week's Spotlight episode offers a cinematic feast and celebrations of the 97th Academy Awards nominations for 2025.
From the unhinged creators of Barbarian, horror movie Companion centres on a subservient android built for human companionship, but the intended perfect romance turns into a living nightmare. Following a weekend away with friends, things unravel into chaos after a revelation that one of the guests is a companion robot. Starring Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid and Megan Suri, and on at cinemas and IMAX, this mind-bending thriller makes for a deliciously wicked ride.
The highly anticipated Angelina Jolie biopic follows the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of famed opera legend Maria Callas during the seven days leading to her death in the 1970s. Jolie received high praise and acclaim for her performance in Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín (Spencer, Jackie) and starring Haluk Bilginer and Pierfrancesco Favino. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with Larrain around the work, emotion, dedication and discipline from a singing Jolie and what you can expect from the film. Now at cinemas.
The race is on with the announcement of the Oscar nominations, and South Africa is hoping for an award nod in the category Best Live Action Short Film. The Last Ranger is multi-award-winning and is directed by Cindy Lee. It tells the story of young Litha, who is introduced to the magic of a game reserve and a battle to save its rhinos. Leading the 97th Academy Awards predictions pack with 13 nominations is Emilia Pérez, and coming in neck-on-neck with 10 nominations is the post-war drama The Brutalist and musical fantasy Wicked: Part 1. Don’t miss this week’s episode to be in the know.
• Book your cinema tickets by visiting sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaways
Stand in line to win IMAX movie vouchers by answering a question.
For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by February 6.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.
Uzalo actor Yolanda Buthelezi cherishes being cast alongside veteran actors
Noteworthy moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week
Idols SA alumni Yanga Sobetwa 'validated' as she gets love from EGOT Jennifer Hudson
'I will wait for Kay B, she's the love of my life' – Big Brother Mzansi evictee Savage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos