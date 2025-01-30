Celebs kick off TikTok challenge to celebrate the Honor X9c’s SA debut
Dream up lyrics inspired by the #UnbreakableAISmartphone and you could win R20,000, an Honor X9c and a recording session with DJ Maphorisa and DJ Tira
The stars are out and HONOR is ready to shine. On January 29, the global tech brand unveiled the highly anticipated HONOR X9c Unbreakable* AI Smartphone with support from some of the country’s most well-known celebs.
The latest addition to HONOR’s X Series, the X9c is setting a bold new standard in the mid-range smartphone market, offering a blend of exceptional durability, long-lasting battery life, stunning display quality and next-level photography capabilities — all encased in a sleek, lightweight design.
All in all, this device delivers a premium experience at a surprisingly affordable price point: the recommended retail price starts at R10,999.
“We are incredibly proud to introduce the HONOR X9c Unbreakable AI Smartphone to SA. This is our first mid-range device that brings flagship-level AI capabilities to the local market. With competitive pricing and cutting-edge features, we’re making advanced tech accessible to a wider audience,” says Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR SA.
Take the #HONORX9cOpenVerseChallenge and you could win big
As part of the launch, HONOR teamed up with iconic music producers DJ Maphorisa and DJ Tira for a unique TikTok verse challenge that invites South Africans to showcase their creativity by dreaming up lyrics inspired by the Unbreakable AI Smartphone.
The winner will take home a R20,000 cash prize, an HONOR X9c device and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to record their song with Maphorisa and Tira in the studio. Follow HONOR on TikTok for entry details and Ts & Cs.
Maphorisa was particularly impressed by the device’s durability, which he witnessed first-hand at the launch event, where attendees could put the HONOR X9c’s robust design to the test through a series of exciting games intended to highlight its impressive drop-, water- and temperature- resistance.
The event itself was a star-studded affair, with local celebrities like Ronwen Williams, Thembi Seete, Penny Ntuli, Zee Nxumalo, Maphorisa, Themba Zwane, Gaiseng Noge, Cici, and Yolanda from Big Brother all in attendance.
This collaboration with the entertainment world highlights HONOR’s commitment to connecting with local talent and empowering creativity, all while providing consumers with a durable, hi-tech device that fits seamlessly into their lives.
Redefining durability and innovation
The HONOR X9c tackles phone-drop fears with its 2m drop-resistant Anti-Drop Display and has an IP65M waterproof rating. Its 6,600mAh silicon-carbon battery delivers up to 48.4 hours of music or 25.8 hours of video playback on a single charge, with AI Safe Charging and 66W SuperCharge for efficiency.
The device’s 6.78″ OLED display offers 1.07 billion colours, a 120Hz refresh rate and eye-comfort features, while its 108MP Ultra-sensing Camera captures stunning photos with AI enhancements and OIS for clarity.
Lightweight, sleek and powered by MagicOS 8.0, the HONOR X9c combines style, performance and durability in one revolutionary device. Available in a choice of two captivating colourways — Titanium Black and Jade Cyan — it’ll be available for purchase from February 7.
This article was sponsored by HONOR.
*The HONOR X9c is “unbreakable” subject to Ts & Cs and a drop resistance of 2m.