Celebs kick off TikTok challenge to celebrate the Honor X9c’s SA debut

The stars are out and HONOR is ready to shine. On January 29, the global tech brand unveiled the highly anticipated HONOR X9c Unbreakable* AI Smartphone with support from some of the country’s most well-known celebs.

The latest addition to HONOR’s X Series, the X9c is setting a bold new standard in the mid-range smartphone market, offering a blend of exceptional durability, long-lasting battery life, stunning display quality and next-level photography capabilities — all encased in a sleek, lightweight design.

All in all, this device delivers a premium experience at a surprisingly affordable price point: the recommended retail price starts at R10,999.