Shisanyama owner gets financial boost to realise his dreams of opening more stores

When Limpopo-born Tshepang Lechelele faced financial challenges in opening his first Shisanyama in 2021, he never thought that four years in, he would be expanding his business to four outlets.
The 34-year-old is driven by serving others through Well Food, his Shisanyama in Siyabuswa Mall and Moutsiya Mall in Mpumalanga.
“I won't lie, it took a while to start my business. You need to be patient and come up with unique ideas that attract a good clientele,” he said.
After winning R50,000 from a Freddy Hirsch competition, he is set on opening two more branches in Dennilton, Limpopo and Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.
“I bought a place in Dennilton and I'm looking for another one in Kwagga. The more we expand, the more you not only make money but get to serve people.
“I started small but now I am going bigger. With this money I am going to open two more stores because people were crying saying they have to travel far to get food from my store,” he said.
Lechelele said his Shisanyama was known for its bald and tasty meat.
Image: Supplied
“To my surprise, when I ran out of spices once I tried a different brand [Freddy Hirsch] and we got amazing feedback. People came in numbers. Our spice mix is usually a secret but I had to share,” he said.
On Saturday, Lechelele celebrated his winnings with 10 of his close friends and family at Chaf Pozi in Soweto.
“When they called me to tell me that I had won I didn't believe it. I thought it was a scam. But they kept on updating me. Then they sent me a video of Lucas Radebe telling me that I had won – then I started to get excited.”
Freddy Hirsch partnered with soccer legend Lucas Radebe as the ambassador for their new Heroes brand. The collaboration aims to transform Shisanyama across SA and celebrate the heroes of the past and present.
The partnership coincides with the spice brand's recent Bafana Bafana sponsorship.
“Such brands solidify the relationship between fans and Bafana Bafana. It also adds such value into the team and inspires them to do better.”
Radebe congratulated Lechelele on being a champion in the Shisinyama game and wished him well.
