Nigeria superstar 2 Face splits with TV star wife Annie Idibia
Cracks in the couple's marriage first appeared during popular reality show
Nigerian superstar Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2 Face or 2 Baba, has announced his separation from his reality TV star wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia.
The African Queen singer announced the news in an Instagram story, before deleting it and then claiming he was hacked. However, he then posted a short video where he revealed that he was never hacked and confirmed that he and Annie had been separated for a long time and were headed for a divorce.
The couple's tumultuous relationship came under scrutiny in the first season of Netflix's Young, Famous and African reality show, in which Annie stars. There, viewers learned that 2 Face had fathered children outside of his marriage.
Their marriage continued to be a talking point in both seasons two and three. However, viewers thought that all was well and forgotten between the two when they renewed their vows and celebrated their 10-year anniversary in a beautiful and lavish ceremony that was aired on the show.
"May we do another 10 years," 2 Face said at the time.
With season three currently streaming on Netflix, viewers have called out Annie's behaviour, and her heated arguments with other cast members. This has led to social media users believing that the mother-of-two was going through something difficult.
And now that the news of the divorce has been made public, here's what people had to say.
