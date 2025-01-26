“It was great fun – I do it out of my own will, it's entertainment and shows the other side of someone they [social media users] don't know, especially after having a great career in football,” Radebe said.
Soccer legend Lucas Radebe says he supports his son Primo on his social media journey
Image: Supplied
You may have seen soccer legend Lucas Radebe, pop up on your TikTok “For You Page” doing some comedic skits with his son, digital creator Primo Baloyi.
What started as a joke at home, has led to much adoration from social media users on the father and son videos.
Whether it's dance challenges or turning viral sounds into humorous skits, the duo will have you in stitches.
“At first I wasn't aware he was making content. We had banter and the next thing he posted it on social media.
“It was great fun – I do it out of my own will, it's entertainment and shows the other side of someone they [social media users] don't know, especially after having a great career in football,” Radebe said.
He said social media was a great tool for people to take advantage of in aligning with different sponsors and brands.
“I love it. I said he [Primo] was going to be a footballer, he is brilliant. He has the height and everything. But then he inherited injuries and he blames me,” Radebe quipped.
“So, I said I can make it up through social media and I support him 100%.
“He's passionate about it; he loves it. He creates everything himself. That shows how innovative he is. And this is the future of social media,” he said.
